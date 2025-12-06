Let your light shine this Christmas season

THE EDITOR:“The light that shines the brightest is not the absence of darkness, but the presence of love.”

We are in that beautiful time of the year, the Christmas season. It is when everyone seems to be going the extra mile to ensure that their home, family and friends are contented.

The true meaning of Christmas is that the world was given the greatest gift – Jesus Christ. He is available to everyone who wishes to receive him.

It is important that we let our light shine not just at Christmas, but all year round. Every person can demonstrate positivity, kindness and love as they deem necessary. We all need that type of encouragement in our daily lives.

Let me suggest some ways how your light can shine:

• If you observe that someone has a need and you are able to assist, you could offer to do so, whether financially or materially. You should not only think about yourself, but have consideration for others who may lack.

• If you belong to a group or church you can volunteer at events, whether they are charitable or community. This is an avenue for you to offer support with your skills, talents and expertise which may be needed for the activities to be successful.

• Listening and empathising with others are very important. There are people who may be facing challenges and may need someone to share their concerns with. You can be that person to give that encouragement.

• Those people who may be going through tough periods in life can also be encouraged to take their eyes off their situations and be an encourager to someone else.

• Always try and remember the elderly or the people who live alone. Visits or a phone call can bring cheer to such a person; they too go through their lonely periods. And don't forget those people in hospitals; they too need that personal visit.

• You can also forgive someone who may have wronged you. Learn to let go and move on. You will be surprised at the freedom you will feel on the inside. Also, it could lead to a healthier life.

• You may also wish to help someone purchase groceries or even surprise a friend with a gift. Just look around, there are many people you can bring joy to, especially those who may have lost their jobs and are struggling to provide for their families at this time.

You would be surprised how these acts of kindness would lift someone. If you have never done it, start with small acts of kindness and build from there. Make kindness a regular part of your routine and as you use that energy to shine your light you would find that your entire countenance becomes more joyful. I guarantee that you will forget even your own personal challenges.

“Let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and give praise to your Father in Heaven” – Matthew 5:16.

ANNE Y GOPEESINGH

via e-mail