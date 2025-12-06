Greaves hits double ton, WI hold off NZ for stunning draw

West Indies' Shai Hope, right, bats in front of New Zealand's Tom Blundell on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) - Andrew Cornaga

IT was a great show of courage, determination and resilience from Justin Greaves (202 not out off 388 balls) and veteran pacer Kemar Roach (58 not out off 233 balls), as they defied New Zealand for just over 68 overs on the last day and put on a marathon, unbeaten 180-run partnership to help West Indies pull off a remarkable draw in the first Test which wrapped up on December 6 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Set an improbable 531-run target by the "Black Caps" who made a massive 466 for eight in their second innings, the Windies entered the final day on 212 for four, with one eye on an unlikely victory and another on saving the Test. And with New Zealand without the services of injured pacers Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, the final day's play was one that tested the mettle and endurance of both teams.

Resuming on an overnight score of 116, stylish right-handed batsman Shai Hope was dismissed for 140 when Black Caps captain Tom Latham took a brilliant catch behind the wicket. Just three overs after Hope's dismissal, West Indies slipped to 277 for six and gave the momentum to the Black Caps when wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach (four) was trapped lbw by Zakary Foulkes (one for 80).

In his 37-year-old Barbadian countryman Roach, Greaves found a quite stable partner. The pair took the Windies to lunch at 295 for six before frustrating New Zealand even more in the post-lunch session as they moved the score to 399 for six at tea, with Greaves getting past the 150-run mark and Roach getting to a maiden Test fifty. In that post-lunch session, the Black Caps had a couple of chances to dismiss Roach, as he was dropped twice off spinner Michael Bracewell, who toiled away and bowled a whopping 55 overs.

With 132 needed for the win at the start of the final session, the intent from the Windies was clear as Roach tried to block everything in sight while Greaves took single by single as he edged closer to a maiden double-century. With the pitch offering precious little for the bowlers, the off-spin of Bracewell seemed the likeliest way for New Zealand to get a wicket. Twice in the final session, Bracewell seemed to have got the better of Roach – first with an lbw shout and then an appeal for a catch at the wicket – but umpire Alex Wharf said not out on both occasions when replays showed his decisions were incorrect. Having already used up their three reviews, the hosts had no hopes of reversing the decisions and Roach soldiered on to help take his team closer to safety.

A desperate, late attempt was made by the Black Caps when they took the third new-ball with just four overs left in the day. However, it only helped to usher in Greaves' double-century, which he brought up with an uppish drive over the gully region off Jacob Duffy (three for 122) in the penultimate over of the day.

There were handshakes between Latham and Greaves with the Windies score on 457 for six in the final over, with the New Zealand captain conceding that his team could no longer manufacture a result.

The second Test between the teams will bowl off at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 9.

Summarised Scores:

NEW ZEALAND – 231 (Kane Williamson 52, Michael Bracewell 47, Tom Blundell 29; Ojay Shields 2/34, Justin Greaves 2/35) & 466/8 declared (Rachin Ravindra 176, Tom Latham 145, Devon Conway 37; Kemar Roach 5/78, O Shields 2/74) vs WEST INDIES – 167 (Shai Hope 56, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 52; Jacob Duffy 5/34, Matt Henry 3/43) & 457/6 (J Greaves 202 not out, Shai Hope 140, Kemar Roach 58 not out; J Duffy 3/122). Match Drawn.