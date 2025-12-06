Great service at Freeport Health Centre

-

THE EDITOR: We are quite familiar with the extensive criticisms directed at the public healthcare system on a regular basis.

I am therefore heartened and happy to report that my recent experience at the Freeport Health Centre was quite the opposite.

From my initial interaction with security personnel to the nurses on duty and the timely service received, I can state that efficiency and professionalism were the order of the day.

The staff demonstrated a high standard of competence and capability.

I must make special mention of nurse Bissoon, who was both pleasant and polite. The expertise and execution of her duties left me with tremendous hope that all is not lost for us.

There definitely remain good people in our beloved country who are committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is available.

I salute Bissoon and her colleagues for manifesting an exceptional performance of their duties. I extend congratulations and gratitude. Continue the great work.

RICHARD SIRJOO

Chase Village