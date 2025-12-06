Former chief justice among 26 honoured by THA

Former chief justice Ivor Archie, left, receives his award from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at Shaw Park, Tobago on December 4. - Photo courtesy THA

Former chief justice Ivor Archie has been awarded the Tobago Medal of Honour Gold for his decades of service in the sphere of public service.

The award was bestowed by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the Tobago Day Awards at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough on December 4.

A total of 26 people and organisations were honoured across public service, culture, sports, education, health, entrepreneurship, community work and the diaspora during the annual event.

In a pre-recorded interview prior to receiving the award, Archie, who retired on October 22 after serving as chief justice for 17 years, noted that he has been in public service for most of his professional life.

“I spent eight and a half years in the Cayman Islands, eventually rising to the position of Solicitor General, and I was recruited from there to be a high court judge. Emerging from the post assessment interview, they asked me an interesting question – have you ever thought about being a judge? It was suggested to me that I should apply. If you’re thinking of a career in the law, then it is a brutal discipline. Don’t do it for prestige, you’re not going to be happy. You really have to have a passion for it. If you do have that passion, don’t give up.”

In addressing those gathered, Augustine said the Assembly has taken notice of Tobagonians whose contributions shone brightly over the last couple of years – or even perhaps decades.

He encouraged younger Tobagonians not to limit themselves and to aim higher than whatever they believe is possible.

“Never make the mistake of limiting yourself. You are able to accomplish far more than you can dare to dream.”

He added: “Going forward, we must, we absolutely must shift the perception of Tobagonians being indolent to industrious. Diligence must no longer be a trait of a select few; it must be the standard for the majority of us. After all, we hail from a lineage of hard workers, and we honour them by putting our shoulders to the wheel to build a great little island. Our development mantra – the greatest little island on the planet is not a catch phrase, it is a call to action. We must invest in the transformation we seek; therefore, we must be willing and committed to put in the necessary work. Tobago actualises when we self-actualise, Tobago grows when we grow, Tobago thrives when we seriously give her our all.”

Tobago Medal of Honour (Gold)

1. Ivor Archie –public service

2. Sir Edwin Carring​ton – public service

3. Lincoln Warner – education and culture

4. Bishop’s High School – education

Tobago Medal of Honour (Silver)

1. Esther Benjamin (posthumous) – public service

2. Claude Benoit – entrepreneurship

3. Zelma Cowie – education, culture and community development

4. Gloria Moore-Carrington (posthumous) – public service

5. John Pollard (post-humous) – sport

6. Theophilus Trim – sport

7. Opoku Ware – culture

8. Anthony Williams – sport

Tobago Medal of Honour (bronze)

1. Kennya Cordner – sport and community service

2. Alston Daniel – sport

3. Samuel Eastman – youth development and community service

4. Janice Harris – public service

5. Micheson Neptune – agriculture

6. Carlton Phillips – community service

7. Lydia Phillips – health

8. Kathleen Quashie – education

9. Mc Conney’s Egg Farm Ltd – entrepreneurship

Rose Gold Medal of Honour for women

1. Dr. Freddy James – education

Tobago House of Assembly Award of Merit

1. Nathaniel Duke – health

Tobago Diaspora Award

1. Samuel Clarke – Public Service and Community Service

Chief Secretary’s Award

1. Kersh Ramsey – culture

2. Jolé St John – tourism