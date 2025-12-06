Carifta Gymnastics Champs flip off on December 6 in Couva

One of many gymnasts who will compete for TT. -

More than 200 athletes from across the region spring into action this weekend when Trinidad and Tobago hosts the 2025 Carifta Gymnastics Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, from December 6-7.

Teams from the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Curaçao, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and TT will compete across multiple divisions, with gymnasts chasing both individual titles and coveted team honours.

TT enter the two-day meet as defending overall champions, after dominating the 2024 edition with a stunning haul of 72 gold, 61 silver and 28 bronze medals.

This year, 61 local athletes have qualified to represent the red, white and black, including eight who earned spots in both the USAG (USA Gymnastics) and PAGU/FIG (Pan American Gymnastics Union/International Gymnastics Federation) divisions.

Tots and Tumblers standouts Sidney Charles and Dailia Burke will headline the home contingent in the prestigious 16-and-over FIG senior elite category, while several rising talents will also chase podium finishes.

In the PAGU 1 nine-to-11 division, Olympic Wolfpack trio Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Yliana-Rose Sancho and Asia Ali will line up alongside Tots & Tumblers’ Kaydence Fortune. TT’s representation continues in PAGU 2 (11-13), where Shanika Joseph and Yandy Stafford – also of Tots & Tumblers – will compete.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Carifta Gymnastics team:

Level 1

Ages 7 & 8

Kelsey Myland, Cydney Jones, Sophia Douglas (all of Academic Flippers), Genesis Kellar (Thema Williams Academy), Sailah Holder, Nala Burkett, Mercede Gloudon (all of Olympia Wolfpack), Lyla Conyers, Emma Garcia (both of Tots & Tumblers), Reyelle Joseph (Gymnastics Explorers)

Level 2

Ages 7 & 8

Skylar Malchan (Mucurapo Artistic Achievers), Brittney Joseph (Gymnastics Explorers), Emma Ameerali, Lexie Hingwan (both of Tots & Tumblers), Radeyah Batson (Lees Gymnastics)

Ages 9 & 10

Andaya Singh, Azalea Pierre (both of Olympia Wolfpack), Abriana Brooks, Adanna Roy (both of Gymnastics Explorers), Krissanne Ramoutar (Academic Flippers)

Level 3

Ages 7–9

Imora McDonald, Ricquel Marcellin, Avni Lopez(all of Olympia Wolfpack), Harleigh Chin Leung Kam, Eden Miley(both of Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 10–12

Larisah Nevins (Thema Williams Academy), Ashley Camillo-Castillo (Olympia Wolfpack), Zoriah Thornhill (Lees Gymnastics), Savannah Thomson (Tots & Tumblers), Eliana Syder (Teamwork Gymnastics Club)

Level 4

Ages 7–10

Keira-Leigh John, Yarii Alexander (both of Tots & Tumblers), Zoey Ottley (Olympia Wolfpack)

Ages 11–14

Isoke Morgan, Sarah Phillip, Kaitlyn Sambrano (all of Thema Williams Athletic Academy), Isabell Khan (Gymnastics Explorers), Kyra Johnson (Mucurapo Artistic Achievers)

Level 5

Ages 7–11

Coniyah Jones, Caeli La Roche, Me’Hera Callendar (all of Olympia Wolfpack), Arya Hagley (Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 11–14

Isabella Khan (Gymnastics Explorers)

Level 6

Ages 8–12

Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Asia Ali (Olympia Wolfpack), Kaydence Fortune (Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 13–16

Alicja Chang Kit, Teah Alexander, Aniyah Kanhai, Annabelle Aanensen, Aaliyah Gosai (all of Tots & Tumblers)

Level 7

Ages 8–13

M’Kaiyah Williams (Tots & Tumblers), Yliana-Rose Sancho, Onia Hepburn (Olympia Wolfpack)

Ages 14–18

Faatimah Hibah Baksh, Alissa Mathias (Tots & Tumblers)

Level 8

Ages 8–13

Gabriella Christopher, Gabrielle Webb (both of Tots & Tumblers)

Level 9

Ages 8–13

Yandy Stafford, Shanika Joseph (Tots & Tumblers)

Level 10

14 and over

Sidney Charles (Tots & Tumblers)

PAGU 1

Ages 9–11

Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Yliana-Rose Sancho, Asia Ali (Olympia Wolfpack), Kaydence Fortune (Tots & Tumblers)

PAGU 2

Ages 11–13

Shanika Joseph, Yandy Stafford (both of Tots & Tumblers Gymnastic Club)

FIG Senior Elite

16 and over

Sidney Charles, Dailia Burke (Tots & Tumblers)