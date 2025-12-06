Broader consultation on radar was needed

The radar system installed by the US at the ANR Robinson International Airport at Crown Point. - ALVA VIARRUEL

THE EDITOR: I write to express my concern regarding the Prime Minister’s decision to install a military-grade radar system in Tobago, near the ANR Robinson Airport, without what appears to be meaningful consultation with key stakeholders, particularly the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and other relevant local and national bodies.

Tobago is not merely a geographic extension of Trinidad; it is a distinct island with significant elements of autonomy provided under its governance structure, socio-economic realities, and developmental priorities. The THA was established precisely to ensure that decisions affecting Tobago are made with local insight and democratic participation. Failing to adequately consult the Chief Secretary and the THA undermines their constitutional role and risks alienating the very population whose co-operation is essential for national initiatives to succeed.

Beyond issues of protocol and respect for local governance, the decision raises serious questions about national security, regional stability, and the safety of Tobagonians. The Caribbean is currently situated in a sensitive geopolitical environment, particularly given the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela. Installing a military-grade radar system in Tobago could be perceived – whether rightly or wrongly – as aligning our nation with the strategic interests of one side or inviting heightened military attention to the island.

This could potentially expose Tobago to risks that it has never faced before, including becoming a perceived strategic target in the event of regional escalation or conflict. Even outside of a war scenario, heightened military infrastructure can impact tourism, foreign investment, and the general sense of peace and neutrality that Tobago has long been known for. For an island reliant on tourism and international goodwill, this is not a minor consideration.

Open consultation with the THA, environmental experts, civil society, regional security analysts, and the general public would have provided an opportunity to assess these risks more holistically. Such dialogue would also have helped to build transparency, reduce fear and speculation, and ensure that any national security initiative aligns with the best interests of all citizens – not just those in Port of Spain.

In a democratic society, decisions of such magnitude should never be made in isolation. Tobago deserves not only to be informed, but to be meaningfully included.

The irony of the decision to install this system at the Tobago airport seems so paradoxical. For some this perspective may seem to be irrelevant to many. However, president Robinson's legacy is also an extension of who were are as a nation, and, more significantly, who we are as Tobagonians.

Robinson’s legacy is deeply rooted in his commitment to peace, equality, and global justice. He played a pivotal role in advocating for smaller nations to have a voice in international affairs, championing fairness in global governance systems.

As prime minister, he initiated the proposal for the International Criminal Court in 1989, laying the foundation for a permanent body to prosecute crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes. His vision promoted accountability over impunity, emphasising the rule of law on an international scale.

Robinson consistently advanced democratic values, human rights, and peaceful conflict resolution. His leadership strengthened Caribbean unity and elevated the region’s standing on the world stage. He is remembered as a statesman who believed in justice as a cornerstone for lasting peace.

A military radar system placed near the Robinson International Airport could be viewed as conflicting with his life’s work, which emphasised peace, diplomacy, and the rule of law, rather than militarisation. Installing military-grade equipment at a site bearing his name risks associating his legacy with surveillance and militarism, rather than fairness and global co-operation. It may send a message that Tobago is becoming a strategic military outpost instead of a neutral, peaceful space. This perception could undermine the values of equality and sovereignty for small states that he worked so hard to advance.

For many Tobagonians, it could feel like the symbolism of his name is being repurposed in a way that contradicts his principles. Without transparent consultation, the move may be seen as a dismissal of the democratic process he stood for. In that sense, the installation could be interpreted as a symbolic disrespect to his lifelong pursuit of justice and peace.

ARNOLD CORNEAL

St Joseph