Beginner’s croissant dough recipe

Chocolate croissant - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

Croissant dough is built on layers of dough and butter rolled and folded together. When baked, the butter melts and steam forms between the layers, creating that airy, flaky texture we all love. Temperature is key. If the butter is too cold, it will crack and break in the dough, ruining the layers. If the butter is too soft, it blends into the dough and the layers disappear. The goal is butter that is firm, coo, and flexible.

This dough is the same as Danish dough, so once you’ve made it, you can use it to create classic croissants, chocolate croissants or Danish pastries. This recipe is designed for beginners who want to try laminated dough without feeling overwhelmed. With careful handling and patience, anyone can master it at home.

Croissant dough recipe

Ingredients

2 cups butter, divided

2 tbsp butter (taken from the 2 cups above)

5½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

4½ tsp instant yeast

2 tsp salt

1½ cups milk

2 eggs

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Add the 2 tablespoons of cold butter and rub it into the flour with your fingertips.

Add the milk and eggs and mix until a soft dough forms. Turn it out onto a floured surface, shape into a ball, cover with plastic wrap, and let rest for 10 minutes.

Cut the remaining butter into 8 long pieces. Place 4 pieces side by side on parchment to form a small rectangle.

Cover with another sheet of parchment and gently pound or roll into a 6x9" block. Repeat with the remaining 4 pieces.

Roll the dough into a 12x24" rectangle. Place one butter block in the center, fold one side of the dough over it, wrap, and chill for 20 minutes.

Place the second butter block on top and fold the remaining side of dough over it, pinching edges closed.

Roll, fold, and chill the dough 4-5 times in total, keeping it cold between folds.

Chef’s note

Keep the butter and dough cold but flexible. Too cold and it cracks, too soft and it blends in.

Use gentle pressure when rolling to protect the layers.

Once laminated, the dough can be shaped into croissants, chocolate croissants, or Danish pastries.

Challenge yourself and give it a try. With patience and care, you can make bakery-quality croissants at home.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, TT. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.