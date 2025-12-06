Beckles hits back: PM’s ‘drug mafia’ charge a distraction

Opposition and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles. -

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles has dismissed Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s repeated claims the People’s National Movement (PNM) is being financed by a “local drug mafia” and is fuelling an anti-United States narrative, calling the allegations “ridiculous” and “unfounded.”

Speaking to reporters as she arrived for the sitting of the House of Representatives on December 5. Beckles said if the Prime Minister had evidence of criminal links, she should take it to the police instead of making what she described as politically motivated accusations and a distraction amid concerns about the installation of US radar systems in Tobago.

Her response followed comments Persad-Bissessar posted to social media on December 1, in which she alleged “persons, groups, politicians, and businesses who are profiting from drug trafficking are fuelling this anti-American narrative.”

The PM further accused the PNM of opposing the government’s anti-drug and anti-human-trafficking initiatives and suggested the party was connected to the “local drug mafia” and “numerous allegations of paedophilia”.

A December 3 media release from Persad-Bissessar again referenced supposed PNM links to criminal activity.

Beckles said the allegations were meant to distract from serious questions about the radar system, including what she described as the government’s secrecy surrounding its details.

“She said they were repairing a road. She said she could not inform the Chief Secretary. Which one is it? You cannot tell the population on one hand it is a secret matter and on the other hand give conflicting explanations.”

Beckle said while national security matters may contain sensitive elements, the government still owed citizens basic information.

“If you’re putting a radar in Tobago, you must at least say you discussed it with the Chief Secretary. Don’t tell the public it’s a secret.”

Beckles also rejected Persad-Bissessar’s suggestion the former PNM government allowed the country’s radar systems to deteriorate.

“That is a distraction. If you want to tell the public you are installing a new radar because one wasn’t functioning, then say so. But changing the story every time makes no sense.”

On the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, Beckles said the PNM was “very positive” about its chances of regaining control of the assembly.

“The party has invested a lot in Tobago over the years. There is always room for improvement, but we believe we have a very good chance.”

Meanwhile, during the introduction of bills, as the Finance Bill was brought, Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales invoked Standing Order 32.1.

He told the house speaker the opposition had submitted two matters of privilege on November 26. However, the Deputy Speaker said three separate privilege complaints are currently under review and assured MPs that rulings will be delivered “in due course”.

“My concern is, in light of Standing Order 32, that matters directly concerning the privileges of the House shall take precedence over all other business,” Gonzales said. “The Opposition is enquiring from your office if the House is complying with Standing Order 32.1 with respect to those matters.”

Singh said once a prima facie case had been established, members would be informed.

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young then requested clarification.

“Is it that to consider any one of those matters you need to consider all three together? I could not understand,” Young asked.

“No, no,” Singh replied. “I am not considering all three together, but I will give the ruling on all three in one day.”

Mayaro MP Wilfred Morris said the government had also filed a matter of privilege and defended the speaker’s handling of the process.

“We will not allow the Opposition to stand here and give the impression that you are not ruling. It has been the precedent of this House that the Speaker is given time to rule on matters of privilege.”

Singh concluded, saying, “I have given adequate, deep and detailed consideration to my role, my jurisdiction and procedure with regard to Standing Order 32. Let me assure the House I will give my ruling in due course.”