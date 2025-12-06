Ban on private drones for Tobago Day show

Drone file photo-

Private drones are banned from being used near the Scarborough Esplanade during the Tobago Day Cultural Concert and Drone Show on December 6, according to a notice from the Office of the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The show, which includes a drone display, is expected to begin at 6.30 pm on December 6.

A release from the THA said additional drones in the area may affect the navigation and coordinated movements of the drones being used as part of the show.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we work together to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” the release said.