Yuh could pass dey!

Paolo Kernahan -

PAOLO KERNAHAN

TRINIS ARE not the warm, convivial people the brochure describes. That may have been partly true at one time, but for the most part, all that remains are faintly detectable vestiges of that departed national characteristic.

We were all made to confront this uncomfortable truth with a news report about a confrontation between a hearing-impaired visitor to this country and your standard issue “hognarant” immigration officer. After listening to the young woman’s account of the incident, I’ve pieced together what happened.

The average Trini speaks in a way that can be unintelligible to outsiders at times. Our words are linked in a musical cadence, almost becoming one long sentence word. These sentence words are often chewed up like Royal Castle chicken bones before they leave our mouths. Consequently, when Trinis speak, it can be difficult, even for someone with fully functional hearing to decode the meaning, far less for the hearing impaired. I suspect the immigration officer became annoyed when the visitor told him he wasn’t comprehensible. Moreover, by the young woman’s account, she seems to have encountered a classic case of small-man-big-uniform-syndrome in that immigration officer.

This is a common behavioural pattern across the public service; ordinary workers, otherwise powerless to steer the circumstances of their lives, assume powers they don’t have to wield influence over the lives of others who cross their paths.

In this case, the immigration officer went the extra mile and ridiculed the visitor’s hearing impairment. Responding to the incident, the Ministry of Homeland Security issued the relevant apologies to the abused tourist and made all the right noises about client interaction and disability sensitivity training for immigration officers. These behaviours can’t be unlearned any more than the sting can be taken out of a scorpion's tail.

I’ve been writing about the steady corrosion of the Trini temperament for several years. We have become a nation of feral people; a dysregulated lot wholly governed by superheated emotions and an incapacity to cope with life in a paradise made hell. Nowhere is this irrevocable decline more acutely present than on the roads.

This past week, I was driving along a narrow road obstructed on one side by illegally dumped garbage. A young man headed in the opposite direction veered onto my side of the road, wedged himself between my vehicle and the garbage mountain, bringing us both to a stop. I motioned to him that he would need to reverse – keep in mind, I have the right of way here. He rolled down his window and delivered the classic Trini line: “You could pass dey!” To the left of my vehicle, the space where he insisted I could pass is a deep, non-reinforced earthen drain.

I’ve seen cases where cars in the same situation tried to “pass dey” and the road collapsed under the weight of their vehicles, sending them sideways into the ditch. However, the driver of the vehicle wouldn’t budge. What was most remarkable about that exchange was that he couldn’t have been that far into his 20s. To see a young man already seemingly steeped in Trini ignorance and wrong-and-strongism was saddening. He eventually backed up, realising there was no choice.

Lo and behold, the very next day, the incident repeated, this time with a taxi driver who flailed about wildly in his vehicle while cursing me with enough spittle to fog his windscreen.

It’s terrifying to contemplate what it must be like to be a young woman just starting as a driver on the roads these days. There are so many hair-trigger motorists pelting around the place with a bellyful of venom, ready to unload and even physically attack someone they think has done them wrong.

Our problem goes far beyond the vanishing of basic courtesies and consideration. We’re overrun with toxic entitlement and individualism. It’s one thing to look out for number one; the trouble arises when that’s only achieved at the expense of others.

For all the money that washed over us like a passing wave, the gleaming high-rise buildings, the luxury cars and American franchises, we are still just a barrel of ole crab. Intemperate behaviours and atrocious attitudes are also reflected online, attracting similarly inclined audiences, thus creating an echo chamber of stupidity and defiant ignorance.

How do you live in a country with such natural beauty and be so determined to be a beast?

But then, it takes people to make a paradise hell: a feat Trinis seemed to have accomplished almost effortlessly.