Where's the open, honest engagement?

Beverly Ramsey-Moore - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: After seven months in office, the government has not shown open, honest communication. For good governance to occur, there must be open communication, honest leadership, and real engagement with citizens. Many of the government’s decisions feel rushed, unclear, and made without proper discussion with the people who will be affected.

A key example is the Tobago radar issue. The Prime Minister’s changing explanations about this grave matter were confusing and troubling. On topics of national security, citizens expect straight answers. When the story shifts from day to day, it becomes hard to trust that decisions are guided by a clear, responsible plan.

There is also growing concern in the cultural community. The sudden use of noise-pollution rules to stop or restrict major events, including Carnival fetes, with only about three months’ notice, has caused unnecessary stress for organisers and businesses.

If the government wanted to introduce new rules, those conversations should have started early, with enough time to plan for 2027. Instead, the decisions appeared to come out of nowhere, with little respect for the people who keep our culture alive.

The steelpan community is facing a similar problem. The recent withdrawal of state sponsorship from several steelbands – done without warning – has placed a strain on an important part of our national identity. Even Pan Trinbago’s president, Beverly Ramsey-Moore, expressed regret over how poorly timed and unilateral this move was. Once again, decisions were made first and explained after.

TT needs leadership that listens, plans, and speaks clearly. Citizens are not obstacles. We are partners in building this country. Seven months have passed and we still have not seen the kind of communication and strategic direction that good governance requires.

Good governance depends on open communication, honest leadership, and real engagement with citizens. It is not too late for the government to start showing that.

DENNISE DEMMING

via e-mail