UWI Arts Percussion Ensemble presents Last Christmas

The University of the West Indies. - Photo courtesy UWI

THE UWI Arts Percussion Ensemble at The UWI, St Augustine Campus presents Last Christmas: J9’s Legacy on December 6 at the The UWI RBL Building on December 6.

A media release said, this year’s performance marks the final season of ensemble director Dr Jeannine Remy, whose influence has shaped generations of student musicians.

This festive showcase promises a musical journey led by the ensemble’s talented student performers, featuring creative arrangements and original compositions that highlight both innovation and tradition. From beloved selections like Show Yourself (Frozen 2), Carol of the Bells and the crowd-favourite Christmas classic Sleigh Ride, the evening will be one of rhythm, nostalgia and seasonal joy.

Adding to the experience, the concert will feature a powerful performance by The UWI Arts African Drumology, bringing an exciting cultural dimension to the celebration.

Showtime is 6 pm.

For further info e-mail marissa.brooks@uwi.edu or kylah.ramsoobhag@uwi.edu