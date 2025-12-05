[UPDATED] Hislop on cancer diagnosis: Testing saves lives

Former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop - (FILE PHOTO)

Former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, 56, said quick detection of prostate cancer helped save his life. In a social media video on December 3, Hislop opened up about his battle.

In a message to people of the Caribbean, Hislop said, “The highest rate of prostate cancer mortality is in Caribbean men. So, if you would allow me to talk to my community, my people – please go get tested, know your PSA (prostate-specific antigen), track its history.”

Hislop said because he detected the disease early, it aided his road to recovery. “Prostate cancer is survivable if caught early enough. There are treatments for it. Testing saves lives. It saved mine.”

Hislop, who now works as an ESPN analyst, said he first got the news 18 months ago after an annual physical.

“An MRI and biopsy quickly determined that I had a fairly aggressive prostate cancer,” he said in the two-minute video.

At one point, Hislop had fears he might lose the battle. “...I thought that was it,” he said.

Hislop explained that by the middle of 2025, the cancer had spread to his pelvic bone. Earlier this week, he completed over seven weeks of radiation therapy.

“The journey continues,” Hislop said. The former goalkeeper urged men, once they reach a certain age, to get tested. “Doctors recommend that all men over the age of 50 get their PSA checked regularly. If you are of African descent, that age drops to 40...having a history of cancer in your family does not matter. I had genetic testing done and they showed no traits in my family. Yet, this year would show that, without going into too much detail, even that did not exclude everybody in my immediate family.”

He has received support online with over 400 comments on Facebook as of 4 pm on December 4.

At the end of the video, Hislop was seen ringing a bell, which often signifies successful treatment. He was also seen wearing a hospital gown.

Hislop, who represented the TT men’s football senior team during the 1990s and 2000s, had a standout performance against Sweden in TT’s opening game of the Fifa 2006 World Cup with a few spectacular saves. His effort earned TT a memorable 0-0 draw after playing half the match with ten men. The TT Football Association (TTFA) reposted a video from September where TT football head coach Dwight Yorke, assistant coaches Russell Latapy and Ross Russell, and Hislop shared a light moment following a World Cup qualifier against Curacao. Hislop, Yorke and Latapy were teammates at the 2006 World Cup.

Hislop had an impressive career in England, playing for multiple clubs including Reading, Newcastle, West Ham United and Portsmouth. The TTFA wished Hislop good health, saying, “We keep Shaka and his family in our thoughts and prayers following his revelation of his courageous fight with prostate cancer,” the local football association said.

Members of the local football fraternity sent best wishes to Hislop. “Blessings to you and may you continue to heal... Thank you for this important message,” former national senior men’s coach Stephen Hart said.

Former national player Jamal Gay said, “Speedy recovery.”

Local entertainers also gave words of encouragement to the former goalkeeper.

“I just want to cry. Oh Shaka. May God extend a hand of healing to you. We love you. You make us so very proud,” said jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford.

“Strength and Powers my brother,” was the message from 3Canal member Wendell Manwarren.