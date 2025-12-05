TTEC workers to return after helping Jamaica restore power

(Front left) Cletus Bertin, executive director of CARILEC, Shivanna Sam, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Public Utilities, Clyde Elder, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Barry Padarath, Minister of Public Utilities, Deborah Thomas-Felix, ambassador to Jamaica and Vonroy Rochester, charge d'affaires of Jamaica High Commission, with the TTEC aid team before they leave for Jamaica, at the Diplomatic Lounge, Piarco airport, on November 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AFTER spending about a month in Jamaica, some members of the TTEC contingent sent to assist with relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa are expected to return next week, as 75 per cent of the island now has electricity.

Speaking with Newsday on December 5, Utilities Minister Barry Padarath said the team is scheduled to return on December 10, though final confirmation is pending. The contingent left Trinidad on November 10.

“The work in Jamaica is far advanced. The Jamaican government has expressed satisfaction with the level of co-operation and assistance we have provided in restoring power across the island,” he said.

Padarath said prior to the team’s arrival, 55 per cent of the island was without electricity.

“A significant percentage has been restored. I’m told almost 35 per cent has been reduced. So overall, that's 75 per cent of the island that is now back with electricity,” Padarath said.

He added the TT government will continue to provide assistance where needed before the team returns. He stressed, “The Jamaican government has expressed deep satisfaction and appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.”

Padarath also revealed that Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness and Persad-Bissessar were in direct contact on December 4.

“I know dialogue continues regarding the support we can provide. We remain committed to offering that level of assistance to our Jamaican brethren,” he said.

Padarath said the employees returning next week are looking forward to spending the holidays with their families.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude. No amount of compensation can truly reflect their work under such difficult circumstances following Hurricane Melissa. I sincerely thank them for their commitment and service to the people of Jamaica,” Padarath said.

The category-five storm struck Jamaica on October 28, killing more than 30 people and causing widespread damage to critical infrastructure. At the time, Holness declared the island a disaster zone.