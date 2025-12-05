TTCSI warns gaming tax hike threatens bars sector

A patron plays a roulette machine at a bar in Tunapuna. - File photo

DIANNE Joseph, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI), has expressed the coalition's concerns over the government’s proposed 400 per cent increase in the amusement gaming tax, warning that the sharp rise could jeopardise the survival of many small- and medium-sized bars.

Speaking with Newsday on December 5, Joseph said a balanced approach that ensures industry viability while addressing regulatory requirements is essential at this time. This approach, she added, may result in a prosperous country and a satisfactory outcome for this sector.

"The TTCSI fears the proposed tax increase, from $6,000 to $25,000 per machine per year, could force numerous small businesses to close, resulting in job losses and broader social consequences," she said.

Joseph cited the prospect of mass unemployment resulting from the closure of hundreds of small- and medium-sized bar enterprises as a significant concern. She said it could lead to widespread social distress, impacting numerous households, particularly children, across the country.

While acknowledging the government’s rationale to boost revenue and strengthen regulation, the TTCSI argued the proposed tax is excessively high and urged continued dialogue with stakeholders.

“We support the government’s plan to increase revenue collection and ensure compliance in the gaming sector,” Joseph said. “However, the only viable path forward is a collaborative approach to find a compromised solution.”

The coalition also echoed the concerns of the TT Coalition of Bars and Restaurants (TTCOBAR) and the Barkeepers Owners/Operators Association of TT (BOATT).

On December 4, Newsday spoke with TTCOBAR and BOATT and urged bar owners to contact their MPs, especially those in government, regarding the proposed tax increase.

The organisations said if implemented, it could devastate the country’s liming sector. Both associations described the proposal as a “second pandemic”, stressing it is potentially more damaging to small- and medium-sized bars than when the virus hit the country.

Both argued such a measure could render legal operations financially unviable for hundreds of community-based bars that rely on gaming revenue to sustain their businesses and pay staff.

In her statement, Joseph stressed the TTCSI believes “the unique operational realities of the industry, which depend heavily on regulated gaming revenue for survival, can only be fully explained by those directly involved. Engagement in genuine consultation is crucial.”

TTCSI is calling for viable alternatives that encourage dialogue and focus on enforcement-based strategies that achieve the government’s compliance and revenue goals without harming legitimate small businesses.

Joseph reiterated, “A balanced approach, we iterate, that ensures industry viability while addressing regulatory requirements is essential at this time.”

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh, making his way to Parliament on the same day, spoke on the issue as he arrived.

“I haven’t heard what they have said, nor have I seen the figures, so I can’t answer."

Told TTCOBAR and BOATT were asking for more dialogue ahead of any parliamentary debate he said dialogue is “always open.”

“All our ministries are open to dialogue with me, the Minister of Finance, government, and the Prime Minister. We’ve all been very accessible and collaborative in everything we’ve sought to do. I am very open to dialogue with any and all stakeholders.”