SRPs walk out on TTPS top brass

DCP Junior Benjamin. - File photo

SPECIAL reserve police (SRP) officers walked out of a meeting with senior officials of the TTPS after being told they were not “owed the right to enter into the TTPS,” amid discussions on absorbing them into the force.

A recording of the meeting, sent to Newsday, revealed tensions began rising in the meeting when the SRP officers were given the opportunity to pose questions to the senior officers at the head table. After greeting the head table on December 3, an SRP singled out two senior officers for a “special good morning” adding, “I know the two of allyuh are honest men!”

That rankled other senior officers at the head table who believed the SRP was suggesting they were dishonest.

A senior officer interrupted the SRP saying, “shut that mic off. I’m not going to take this disrespect! If those two are honest people, then the rest of us are dishonest?”

The senior ordered the SRP to stop speaking, saying, “Remove yourself from the mic, next person!”

The SRP tried to explain himself responding, “Sir, I only said that because I know these two gentlemen.” However that did little to quell the disquiet in the room.

The meeting was the result of plans announced by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander at a post-cabinet media briefing on July 17.

Alexander committed to absorbing 800 SRP officers into the regular service to address a 1,154 shortfall in regular officers.

He said the TTPS entry requirements will be lowered for SRPs during the process with some mandatory academic requirements being waived.

This however proved to be a sticking point during the discussions with some SRPs said to be upset that they still require a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate pass in English.

At the meeting, ACP Curt Simon, in an effort to bring order, intervened and reminded everyone, “The TTPS is not a market or a parlour.”

Simon explained how the absorption will work, and reiterated it was not going to be an automatic process as there are still criteria to be met. He reminded them there are statutes governing criteria for admission to the TTPS, which have been loosened for them.

“This process has ignored the rules somewhat, because we are not using the general rules and laws that cater for intakes into the TTPS. Nobody is owed anything! Even a civilian trying to get into the TTPS is not owed the right to walk into the TTPS,” Simon said.

Simon said an SRP who has been serving for 20 years and has 400 cases in court is not owed the right to enter into the TTPS.

Questioned by an SRP about his statement, Simon repeated his assertion, “You can doubt it, but you are not owed the right.” This prompted several SRPs to stand up and walk out of the meeting.

DCP Benjamin: We will to ‘fight’ for SRPs

In an interview with Newsday on December 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Administration Junior Benjamin said the incident at the Police Academy was an isolated one and it was “just a few” officers who were stirring up trouble.

He added the situation was a result of heightened emotions as some officers realised they will not qualify for the absorption process based on the criteria.

“There’s a cabinet note that gave permission for this particular absorption and in it there are the requirements inclusive of two years of service, a (CSEC) pass in English – compared to the five passes required for regular intake – and polygraph and psychometric testing.

“There were persons who, although they have the experience as an SRP, felt disenfranchised and that they would not benefit, so emotions started to flare up because this is an opportunity they would have to forego.”

While some SRP officers are upset about the requirements, the executive’s hands are tied, Benjamin said.

“We are just following those things based on what is given to us by the cabinet note.”

The meeting in question was the second of three that had taken place this week, with additional briefings also planned. Benjamin said the other meeting that day “went smoothly.”

“We had one before that as well in the Southern division and it was good. We also have the Eastern division on Friday and then Tobago on Wednesday.”

According to Benjamin the incident has not affected the police executive’s support for the absorption process.

He insisted, as someone who benefited from a similar process years ago, he will continue to endorse it.

“This executive, we are fighting for our SRP officers…We continue to work along with them to ensure their lives become even better and more enriched and they become more motivated. We want to put systems in place for SRPs to have a better quality life. In terms of pension, gratuity and promotion, we are working with TTPS Social Welfare Association to make it happen.”