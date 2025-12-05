Soca Sliders snare 5th place in Park City

TT’s bobsleigh team of Axel Brown, De Aundre John, Shakeel John and Xaverri Williams. - (via Axel Brown)

Trinidad and Tobago’s four-man bobsleigh team delivered another solid performance at the Park City leg of the North American Cup on December 3 after they slid to fifth to secure another extended podium finish.

The Soca Sliders quartet of Axel Brown, Xaverri Williams, Shakeel John and Micah Moore clocked a combined time of one minute and 37.51 seconds (1:37.51) across two heats.

They stopped the clock on 48.66s on their first slide down the icy track, and followed up with a slower time of 48.85s on their second run.

Topping the field were Brazil’s Edson Bindilatti, Davidson De Souza, Rafael Da Silva and Edson Martins (1:36.87), second went to South Korea’s Youngjin Suk, Kyung Yeon Lee, Suhyun Chun and Kwanwoo Park (1:37.23) and third, to Canada’s Jay Dearborn, Chris Ashley, Kenny-Luketa M’Pindou and Shane Ohrt (1.37.25).

TT were fifth among 15 contestants. This performance was their third extended podium finish in under two weeks, having placed fourth and fifth at last week’s leg in Whistlers, Canada.

However, four days ago in Park City, Brown and De Aundre John slid to silver in the two-man event. This was TT’s best performance so far, of the recently started season.

Up to press time on December 4, TT were scheduled to contest another four-man race. However, their results were not yet available.