Shai Hope, Kemar Roach shine, but Black Caps in control as 1st Test reaches climax

West Indies' Shai Hope bats against New Zealand on day four of their Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 5. - AP PHOTO

A stylish fourth Test hundred from Shai Hope and a 12th five-wicket haul for veteran Kemar Roach were the highlights for the West Indies on the fourth day of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on December 5.

However, at stumps heading into the fifth and final day's play, West Indies were still 319 runs shy of getting an improbable win after New Zealand set them a daunting 531-run target.

West Indies will start the final day with some pep in their step, though, as the Bajan pair of Hope (116 not out off 183 balls) and Justin Greaves (55 not out off 143 balls) are in the midst of a 140-run stand for the fifth wicket which has taken the regional team from a precarious position of 72 for four to 212 for four.

Though the Windies may not be favoured to pull off a record-Test run chase, the Kiwis will be sweating the fitness of two of their fast bowlers as Nathan Smith didn't feature with the bat in the second innings and is unlikely to play any further part in the match, while their ace pacer Matt Henry bowled 11 overs on the fourth day before going to the hospital for scans on a strained calf.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their second innings on 417 for four and began their pursuit of quick runs before their inevitable declaration. The Kiwis eventually got to 466 for eight before captain Tom Latham declared the innings, with Roach, 37, getting the wickets of overnight batsman Michael Bracewell (24), Henry (eight) and Jacob Duffy (ten) in quick succession to finish with figures of five for 78. The feat now takes Roach to 291 wickets in the format and will feel extra special as he was left out of back-to-back Test series against Australia and India.

Windies openers John Campbell (15) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (six) started the second innings in a watchful manner and took the team to the lunch break at 20 without loss. After the interval, though, the Windies had an all-too-familiar top-order slip as Campbell, Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze (five) and captain Roston Chase (four) were all dismissed cheaply.

Thankfully for the West Indies, Hope cut a confident figure from the time he came to the crease and brought up his fifty before tea, before converting that to a well-deserved hundred in the final session. So far, Hope has struck 15 fours and a solitary six and has found a solid ally in a more circumspect Greaves, who has hit six boundaries in a steady stay at the crease up to this point.

On the final day which bowls off at 6 pm TT time on December 5, the pair will have to take their partnership a lot further if the Windies are to win or save this first Test.

Summarised scores:

NEW ZEALAND – 231 (Kane Williamson 52, Michael Bracewell 47, Tom Blundell 29; Ojay Shields 2/34, Justin Greaves 2/35) & 466/8 declared (Rachin Ravindra 176, Tom Latham 145, Devon Conway 37; Kemar Roach 5/78, O Shields 2/74) vs WEST INDIES – 167 (Shai Hope 56, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 52; Jacob Duffy 5/34, Matt Henry 3/43) & 212/4 (S Hope 116 not out, J Greaves 55 not out). West Indies need 319 more to win.