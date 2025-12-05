Roger, that technology was already established

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Roger (Alexander), all the technology that you speak about was fully established when you were a police officer pre-2021, when that same technology was being used that transformed the police service. Yet, seven months later, you have not re-established any of these forms of technology to improve the service.

It was indeed alarming, if not comical, to hear the Homeland Security Minister state that he intends to seek US intervention to acquire technology to improve the standard of the police service. This is because this same minister was a police officer who experienced first-hand a wide variety of technology that transformed the police service from 2018 to 2021, which caused public confidence to move from 14 per cent to 59 per cent.

Unfortunately, again, while he was a police officer, he witnessed first-hand a virtual sabotage by those in authority to dismantle almost every aspect of this same technology, which caused public confidence to then drop below ten per cent after 2021.

The technology

he must recall

In case the goodly minister has a short memory, he will recall just a few of these systems:

• The Operational Command Centre at Knowsley Building, which co-ordinated all operations during covid daily.

• The Commissioner Command Centre on the sixth floor of the Police Administrative Building, which co-ordinated the 30-plus simultaneous incidents in a failed attempt to shut down the country.

• GPS tracking on all patrol vehicles, which ensured that they stayed in their area of responsibility and did not abuse their authority (such as excess use of sirens when not responding to distress calls).

• Mandatory use of body cameras, which was tested after every patrol to verify use, using technology.

• Real-time video footage from dashboard cameras on patrol vehicles with live feeds going back to the command centre, which even US police departments do not have.

• The police app, which was the most popular app in the country, with over 500,000 hits.

• SOS on mobile phones of citizens, allowing them to press that button to use as a distress call to the Police Command Centre.

• Use of tasers.

• Use of pepper spray.

• Online reporting, whereby, for the first time, citizens did not have to go to a station to make a report.

• Technology used by SORT that caused 12 kidnappings to be solved not by having the ransom paid, but by targeting the kidnappers and rescuing the victims, which eliminated kidnapping for ransom.

• Computerised system to discover and put an end to overtime corruption, reducing the overtime cost by over $100 million per annum.

• Command centre worked in tandem with the 999 unit to ensure that the closest patrol vehicle responded to a distress call, hence achieving a less than five-minute response time to most calls, which greatly reduced home invasions.

• FUL card with a chip, to ensure that all FUL holders can have their data computerised to monitor if they are involved in any activity that can warrant removal of their FUL.

The list of technologies being used just a few years ago can go on and on, but as stated, unfortunately everything mentioned above was shut down based on pettiness and political interference.

The real question

But with a security minister actually serving in the police service to witness this first-hand, and knowing these forms of technology are all right here and can all be reignited in a matter of weeks, it is unbelievable that he would state that we need foreign help to assist the police to use technology to improve their performance.

The question should be asked: Why have you, Roger, after eight months in office, not directed that these systems above that transformed the police service be reignited under your watch?

Even if he re-establishes half of the systems which, as he claims, can be more of the most, it will assist greatly in improving the performance of the police.

Roger and out.

GARY GRIFFITH

via e-mail