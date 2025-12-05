Prison Service hosts VALIANCE 3x3 basketball tourney

Action from the TT Prison Service's annual pre-sports basketball competition. -

THE sporting fraction of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service is expected to get a shot in the arm to close off this week when the inaugural VALIANCE 3x3 basketball inter-station competition wraps up on December 5. The competition tipped off on December 4.

Not only is VALIANCE expected to boost camaraderie and team-spirit among officers in the Prison Service, but it also has a vision to widen TT's player pool and strengthen the country's push towards participation in upcoming International Basketball Federation (FIBA) competitions.

A December 3 media release from the organisers said, "VALIANCE 3x3 is fully aligned with the FIBA 3x3 framework, meaning every match contributes to TT's official federation ranking – a critical factor in determining eligibility for major global events.

"This aligns with the country's ambitions to compete at senior international tournaments such as the 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Cup (Poland) and the 2026 Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)."

Organisers believe VALIANCE is only the start of bigger and better things to come as discussions have already commenced around the idea of hosting an expanded event featuring teams from other national security agencies, which it hopes will lead to a higher level of competition and development. The release said all participating officers will be registered on the play.fiba3x3.com platform which will ensure official rankings and national-level eligibility.

Assistant commissioner of Prisons Ricardo Dass sees the upside of the VALIANCE initiative and believes it's a dual-benefit opportunity for both the Prison Service and the country.

"The results from VALIANCE 3x3 feed into the FIBA ranking system, which strengthens our eligibility for international tournaments," Dass said. "At the same time, the service is committed to growing the nation's talent depth. Officers who excel can transition into the representative squads, helping to build a pool (with) experienced 3x3 players who may eventually represent TT."