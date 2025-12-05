PM to support Christian-based credit union

Members of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International pray for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, on December 4 in Couva. - Photo courtesy UNC

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the establishment of a church-led school grounded in Christian values and a faith-based financial institution.

She made the announcement during her address at the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Christmas dinner on December 4, at the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce. She said her government is prepared to consider formal proposals for both initiatives.

Persad-Bissessar also expressed gratitude to God, the nation, and the organisation for their continued prayers and service to communities across Trinidad and Tobago.

Opening her remarks, Persad-Bissessar quoted James 1:17, “Every good and perfect gift is from above,” as she reflected on her return to office.

She said her leadership was made possible through the grace of God, the trust of the people, and the strength of your prayers. The Prime Minister said God’s entrusting of leadership must be met with humility, justice and compassion.

“Christmas teaches us that when God opens a door, it is for His purpose. When He lifts a nation, it is for its good,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar also praised the fellowship for what she described as exceptional and enduring service to the country. She said their national crusades have “drawn thousands into prayer”, outreach programmes that have supported families in crisis, and a ministry that has extended into workplaces and correctional institutions.

In an era marked by “a decade of hardship and rising violence”, she said the organisation had remained “a steadfast pillar of Christian courage and national compassion”.

Quoting another verse from the Bible, Luke 2:14, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” Persad-Bissessar said the fellowship’s work reinforces the country's moral and spiritual foundations.

“Every time you uplift a family or strengthen someone who feels forgotten, you reinforce the moral and spiritual foundation of our nation.”

Returning to the promises she made, Persad-Bissessar reiterated her support for the development of a church-led school rooted in Christian discipline, prayer and moral formation.

She restated her backing for the creation of a faith-based financial institution, beginning with a credit union designed to empower members, uplift families and strengthen small businesses.

Persad-Bissessar invited the organisation members to submit detailed proposals so initiatives can be properly evaluated with “appropriate care and diligence”.

“Together, such initiatives can help create communities founded on faith, discipline and opportunity, essential to a stronger and more compassionate country,” she said.

Describing the group’s importance, she said its meaningful aspirations, rooted in faith, responsibility, and service, align with the vision of building communities founded on discipline, opportunity, and compassion.

As she closed, Persad-Bissessar offered Christmas blessings and called on citizens to renew their commitment to integrity, humility and service.

“As we honour the Saviour’s birth, may we all renew our commitment to serve with integrity, lead with humility, and walk boldly in His grace. May Christ’s peace rest on your homes. May His wisdom guide your steps and his love continually strengthen our beloved nation.”