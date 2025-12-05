PM reaffirms transparency on refinery restart

The refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reaffirmed her commitment to transparency where government's plans to restart the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre are concerned.

A statement on her Facebook page said Persad-Bissessar met with the refinery reactivation committee at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, to review the latest developments on restarting the refinery.

The statement said Persad-Bissessar "reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, national benefit, and ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago advances with a refinery plan that truly serves our people."

The statement concluded, "Further updates will be shared as discussions progress."

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine chairs the committee.

The refinery was closed in November 2018 when Petrotrin was restructured into Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL).

Its reopening was one of the UNC's major campaign promises in the run up to the April 28 general election which the party won.

On November 26, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal said he expected to get a report from the committee by "at least within the first couple of days in December" about the feasibility of restarting the refinery.

Photos from Persad-Bissessar's meeting with the committee showed her, Moonilal and others displaying an interim report on the refinery's restart.

"We anticipate that the report will be comprehensive, and it will give us an important map as to how we move forward, what they intend to submit, because there are terms of reference."

Moonilal also discussed the potential timeline for restarting the refinery. "You can do some products within 12 to 18 months, and you can be fully operational in about 36 months," he said.

"We are looking at that. But of course, that is on the presumption of some type of capital expenditure and financial outlet. That we do not know yet, and the report should speak in some detail to that issue."