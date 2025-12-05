Please, send water for us

-

THE EDITOR: Presently hundreds of children have no access to running water in Morvant and Laventille. This is the government's, past and present, abuse of our children and families.

Although an enormous tank was provided in 1995, most of the water does not reach the residents. The alternative is to provide a tank close to each block.

Before the general election, the HDC visited and promised a "farm of tanks." That never happened. It has not provided water tanks in the four-storey buildings to a total of 96 apartments and 96 families.

Governments come and go and the begging letters to the HDC, the Ministry of Public Utilities and many important people in government for water are to no avail.

My husband tells me "the complaints department is closed."

For those who have ears, please send water daily to Mahabir Lands Phase I and Phase II, Morvant. Think about the little children.

Please, if you truly care about the future of this nation, send water daily.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail