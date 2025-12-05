Pensioners robbed at St Joseph cemetery

THREE men, two of them pensioners, were held up and robbed of valuables inside the St Joseph public cemetery on December 2.

A police report said that the men, aged 70, 65 and 55, were at the cemetery around 11.30 am when they were held up by three masked men.

The bandits made off with over $1,000 as well as the victims’ cellphones and bags containing their IDs and other documents. The bandits then ran off. Police did not give the reason for the three men being in the cemetery when they were robbed.

In an unrelated incident, police are investigating the robbery of doubles vendors in Tableland on Thursday morning.

Police said two doubles vendors and two workers were at a private residence frying bara and boiling channa in preparation for sales later when at around 1.30 am, three masked men armed with guns and knives entered the house.

The victims were robbed of jewelry valued over $17,000, $500 cash, cellphones, IDs and bank cards. They were then tied up and the house ransacked before the bandits escaped.

In another incident, a 20-year-old San Juan woman was robbed online after she saw a car advertised for sale on social media.

The victim arranged with the thief to make a $7,000 down payment via an online bank deposit. After completing the deposit, the victim tried calling the person but got no answer. Police were called in and investigations are continuing.