NGO backs PM's ban on fetes, noise pollution crackdown

Patrons at Out in South fete, Brian Lara Cricket Academy carpark on January 26. - File photo

The NGO, Citizens Against Noise Pollution of TT (CANPTT), has expressed full support for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her government's recent decision to restrict the use of certain national venues for "high-intensity leisure events."

A statement from CANPTT on December 4 welcomed the measures, which it said are aimed at protecting the health and well-being of citizens, particularly the sick, the elderly, infants, students, and residential communities.

The NGO described it as both timely and necessary.

"For decades, communities across TT have endured excessive noise levels that disrupt sleep, study, work, and overall quality of life, often without recourse or protection," the statement said.

The statement came a day after the TT Promoters Association (TTPA) held a press conference in Port of Spain, urging the government to bring stakeholders to the table and provide clarity, fairness and workable parameters.

The TTPA also called on the government to reverse "the discriminatory" ban on the use of state-owned venues for fetes, including the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA).

CANPTT referenced criticisms from TTPA and other cultural organisations regarding the restrictions, noting they cited suddenness, lack of consultation, loss of venue, financial impact, and threats to Carnival's creative economy.

"While CANPTT empathises with concerns about operational and economic challenges, it is essential to recognise that private commercial interests, no matter how popular or profitable, cannot override citizens in their own homes. Public health and community well-being must always remain the priority," the statement said.

It added that claims that the restrictions hurt south Trinidad and threaten fundraising, like for Naparima College, must be balanced against the daily struggles of students, children, and residents trying to study, rest, and live in a peaceful environment.

"Fundraising is commendable, yet it is deeply ironic to prioritise it over the very communities that are impacted by the events intended to raise those funds," the statement said.

The statement said that while TTPA highlighted the "careful curation" of events and multi-million-dollar expenditures, there is little acknowledgement of their responsibility to the broader population, including ensuring compliance with taxes, levies, and other statutory duties.

CANPTT said it consulted with sound engineers who confirmed that noise levels at large events can be reduced and managed through proper sound adjustments and real-time monitoring.

"Globally, major festivals in Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and across Europe demonstrate that large-scale cultural events can be conducted under strict noise regulations without compromising performance quality or audience experience.

"Even the most iconic festivals, often described as the 'greatest shows on earth,' operate with enforceable noise limits that protect public health."

CANPTT, led by president Joey Maharaj, believes that these precedents show that Carnival and other cultural events in TT can be preserved and even enhanced when modern, scientifically grounded noise management practices are integrated into long-term planning.

"CANPTT strongly contends that responsible noise management strengthens, rather than undermines, cultural industries," the statement said.

"Incorporating enforceable sound limits aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines ensures sustainability, safeguards human rights, and maintains the vibrancy of cultural celebrations. "

CANPTT further believes that Carnival will not lose its essence if it evolves to embrace public health standards.

Last month, Persad-Bissessar announced that for far too long, the issue of noise pollution and its impact on communities had been ignored.

She promised that she and her government were committed to addressing the issue with legislation before year-end.

In endorsing the move, CANPTT said: "Immediate action was necessary. While consultation is desirable, the protection of citizens who have endured years of excessive noise could not be delayed."

CANPTT bashed the promoters' complaints about "uncertainty," adding that TTPA failed to propose practical solutions, such as sound-level adjustments, curfews, or compliance with international noise standards.

"Commercial interests have historically benefited from unregulated noise, but the broader community bears the consequences," CANPTT said.

CANPTT urged the government to maintain venue restrictions until enforceable national noise-control standards are implemented.

CANPTT emphasised that it stands ready to collaborate with the government and event promoters to develop evidence-based, humane policies that balance culture, commerce, and community well-being.

The NGO believes that a nation's progress is measured not solely by economic indicators but by how it protects people's health, dignity, and basic rights.

"By taking decisive action to manage noise pollution, the government demonstrates leadership, foresight, and a commitment to the well-being of all TT residents."

CANPTT said it continues to support these efforts, recognising that public health, cultural vitality, and responsible governance can, and must, coexist.

It concluded that private commercial interests, no matter how popular or profitable, should not override the people in their own homes.