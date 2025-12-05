N Touch
National Trust hosts Ponche de Crème, Parang and Pan at Mille Fleurs

Sonia Chase From Los Sonidos. - Photo courtesy the Information Division, Office of the Prime Minister. -
The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago held its Ponche de Crème, Parang and Pan celebration at Mille Fleurs Heritage House on November 29 and the event delivered exactly what it promised – a true Trini Christmas experience, powered by heritage, music, community and cultural connection.

From Left to right, Geoffrey Ramsey, president of the Barbados National Trust, Margaret McDowall of the National Trust of TT and Nadine Pirtheesingh. -

A media release said, several distinguished guests helped make the evening even more meaningful including Geoffrey Ramsey, president of the Barbados National Trust, who joined as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen regional heritage partnerships. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Darrell Allahar and members of the diplomatic corps including Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

From left to right: Kenika Quash, Sonia Chase, Laken Lutchmansingh and bandleader Kyesha Jones from Los Sonidos. -

The Venezuelan Embassy added a rich cultural layer to the evening, hosting a booth where patrons enjoyed Venezuelan ponche de crème and traditional Christmas delicacies.

Joanne Briggs and Sonja Gibbs from Los Parranderos de UWI -

Patrons also enjoyed a curated selection of food and drink on sale throughout the night – including favourites from the Paramin food tent, where wild meat dishes were in high demand and added an unmistakable local flavour to the experience, the release said.

From Left to right: Mónica Rey Jiménez, Margaret McDowall and James Felix, from the National Trust of TT, Senator Darrell Allahar, Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Simone Thorne-Mora Quinones. -

Entertainment was provided by Los Sonidos, Los Parranderos de UWI, Voces Jóvenes and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra filling the historic house with the rhythms, harmonies and warmth that define a TT Christmas.

From left to right Robert Persad and Joanne Briggs from Los Parranderos de UWI. -

The National Trust in the release thanked partners and sponsors, including: Massy Foundation, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, NCC, WACK Radio 90.1 FM, M2 Marketing & Promotions, Venus Ponche de Crème, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, NFM and the Venezuelan Embassy.

