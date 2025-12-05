Mayaro Football Festival builds skills, community spirit among rising stars

The goalkeeper makes a close-range save during a girls training match as part of the football festival and camp hosted by bpTT and AMSF. - Photo courtesy CJ Communications

Over 120 boys and girls from across south-eastern Trinidad converged at the Mayaro Resource Centre last weekend to take part in the Mayaro Youth Football Festival and Camp, held under the banner of “Shine On”.

The two-day event featured experienced coaches working with aspiring footballers between the ages of six and 17 on ball control, dribbling, passing, tactical concepts, as well as physical conditioning and mental focus.

The technical training was then translated to practical experience via competitive age category games on the second day.

The festival and camp culminated with an awards ceremony, where the top performers were recognised for their efforts in emulating the training provided.

The event also recognised outstanding women footballers from the community. Receiving a commemorative plaque were Donna-Mae McIntosh, Shaquilla Hamilton, Linfah Jones and Chrissy Mitchell. These Mayaro-born women all represented TT football at the highest levels.

As part of the youth development component of the annual Mayaro Football League (MFL), this event was sponsored by bpTT and managed by the All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF).

This followed the recent launch of the MFL’s 27th season, which has eight regional teams competing for the Razack Jan Memorial League and the Leston Paul Knockout Cup.

AMSF chairman and TT Football Association (TTFA) third vice-president Jameson Rigues said that the ultimate vision is to have a sports development academy that would retain the impressive turnout of young people who attended the camp.

The training academy would also continue to unearth and develop the community’s talent pool in various sporting disciplines.

Rigues also said the academy would be aligned with the TTFA High Performance programme, where national coaches would provide training while also scouting for prospects.

Eleven-year-old festival standout Deshawn Charles was elated to be part of the camp.

“I play with teams in my school and community, and this camp provided a lot of training that will benefit me and the other participants. I appreciated the fact that they put focus on discipline and respect, because I think this is what makes a great footballer,” he said.

“My dream is to make the national team, and this camp inspired me to really put in the work to achieve that. It would be great to see other boys and girls from this camp on that same journey as me.”

Mayaro MP Wilfred Nicholas Morris gave a glowing tribute to the initiative.

“We have to thank bpTT for the great work they have done in the Mayaro community for decades. I am very grateful for all of the individuals and stakeholders who have supported this event because this is the future, not only of Mayaro, but for our country,” Morris said.

The theme of the camp was also guided by input from Miss Mayaro and Miss World TT delegate, T’Mia Francis, who used the festival as a platform for championing her ‘Beauty with a Purpose: Shine On’ project.

The girls’ camp uniforms were provided in purple and pink to raise awareness about breast cancer, as well as to empower young women to get more involved in competitive sports.

Francis said she also started her journey as a member of the sporting-based MayGuaya Youth Academy led by respected coach, Joseph Weekes.

“I wanted to be part of an initiative to give youths the same chances that I had growing up in this community, and I am thankful that bpTT and the AMSF provided this opportunity. Through the avenue of sport, these young footballers got a chance to discover their strength, their talent and their unique voices. It was especially gratifying to see so many parents and supporters come and join hands as a community to lift up our young men and women,” T’Mia said.

Karissa Bissoon, bpTT vice-president, communications and external affairs, congratulated the AMSF and commended their hard work and vision towards contributing to Mayor’s growth and development.

“Given the rich sporting history of this region, as well as the boundless potential of its youth, bpTT is proud to stand with you in support. We are committed to supporting sport so that it remains a pillar of opportunity and empowerment for this community and country. This youth football festival is further demonstration of the fact that we believe in you, we believe in your talent and we believe in your potential.”

Also in attendance were Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs physical education officer Darron Charles, Mayaro-Rio Claro Regional Corporation alderman Raymon Cozier and councillor for Mayor North and former national footballer Ryan Stewart.