Joshua Hinds in debut Christmas concert

Joshua Hinds -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Creative Arts Centre in San Fernando will come alive at 7 pm on December 13 as Marabella-born musician and law student, Joshua Hinds hosts his debut Christmas concert – This Christmas Night!

The 23-year-old’s concert will include classic Christmas hymns, soca parang and R&B, This Christmas Night! will also feature performances by members of the Hinds family, who have played a foundational role in Hinds’ musical life.

But the purpose of the concert goes beyond just entertainment. It will help Hinds raise funds for his tuition at the Hugh Wooding Law School, where he is currently pursuing his legal education certificate. “This show is largely in an effort to pay my tuition for law school,” he explained. “However, for a number of years I have desired to put on my own show where I can headline and express myself musically. The time and reasons just aligned perfectly.”

Questioned on his interest in music and what sparked that passion, Hinds related, “My mother, who is a champion for excellence, placed my siblings and myself in music classes for classical piano at a very early age. I believe I was eight or nine years old.”

Though he initially dreaded weekly lessons, everything changed when he began studying under the late Sharon Francis, a respected music teacher from Holy Faith Convent, Penal. “As I grew older, I began to develop a strong love for the piano because of my final tutor… Miss Sharon Francis” he said.

However, music was not his only avenue for expression. Around the same age, he joined The Oratory Foundation, where he was trained in public speaking, acting and theatrical performance under Deborah Jean-Baptiste Samuel. “My love for singing had always been in me early on as well.” But it was his father, a vocalist and performer, along with his mother who encouraged him to enter calypso competitions, Sanfest and Music Festival.

By age eight, Hinds was already performing publicly.

While there wasn't a specific moment he truly recognised his love for singing, he admitted, “I do recall really desiring to sing professionally as a result of being a part of both my school’s choir at St Benedict’s College and the Presentation College Mixed Choir. I grew an intense love for vocal harmony and the lush layers that come from stacking voices on top of each other.”

Growing up, his biggest influences included musical icons Michael Jackson and gospel tenor David Phelps, whose vocal mastery continues to inspire him today.

Musical journey

While Hinds developed his voice through being in the choir and learning small tips and tricks, he is largely self-taught. He trained for short periods of time with musician Michelle Dowrich and music teachers Jillian Walters and Peter Lockhart.

It was in 2021 that Hinds’ dedication truly paid off when he placed first in the Caribbean for CAPE performing arts (music) – a moment he says was transformative. “That achievement meant everything. It was really unexpected,” he recalled. “…It showed me that I was capable of so much more than I could think or imagine with God, putting my head down and working relentlessly to achieve what I define as success.”

Today, Hinds holds several Music Festival titles, including Boys 13-15 Vocal Solo (2017) and Boys 16-19 Vocal Solo (2020). But of all his experiences, one stands above the rest: performing in Los Angeles in August at a worship conference with the International Churches of Christ. “Singing on stage in Los Angeles…with over 4000 people in the audience – that energy and hearing all those voices sing…is second to none.”

Hinds’ travels – to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Atlanta, North Carolina and Los Angeles – have pushed him to elevate both his craft and his faith. “I was exposed to extremely talented people out there,” he said. “That pushed me to up my game"

He pointed out that the experience has also strengthened his faith and opened his eyes “to see that there is a vast world out there” and he has something to offer, “despite coming from a small island in the Caribbean.”

Balancing music and studies

But where does law fit into all of this and what inspired his interest in the legal profession? Hinds said, “Seeing miss Deborah Jean-Baptiste Samuel balance both the arts and her own law practice inspired me to do the same. I saw a perfect example of someone who put on her own productions, trained persons and have a busy life in the arts whilst having another avenue to help others.” He admitted, “I patterned my career path after hers as she is a great example of excellence and balance.”

But how does he balance it all? “I prioritise” he said. “I say no to things that do not immediately demand my attention.”

Asked if studying law has influenced his music, discipline or outlook, he admitted, “It most definitely has. It has given me a more disciplined approach to music…It has also given me a new perspective on time. Time is very limited, so in music, if something is not working the way I intended, I have developed a practice of pivoting quickly so as to not waste time.”

As for what inspired the name This Christmas Night! Hinds shared, “The name came as a result of reflecting on the night of Christ’s birth and what his birth meant for the world.”

He knew from the beginning that he wanted his family involved as they have been a great source of encouragement in his musical journey. “The harmonies and sound we produce as a family is really a sound only a family can produce,” he said. His sister, in particular, holds a special place in the show. “I wanted to include my sister, Renee who reminds me a lot of myself growing up and having a love for music.” Renee, who is 13 and a vocalist, will perform a duet with Hinds while his brother, Caleb and his father Deryck will be main vocalists and background vocalists.

As he attempts to put together the finances to get him through law school, Hinds hopes his story encourages young people to keep fighting for their dreams. “Stumbling blocks will always be on the road to where you want to be” he said. “Accept it, get back up again. Nothing stands in the way of a determined man or woman.”

After his debut concert, Hinds hopes to continue building his brand, expanding his shows and eventually opening a music school. “The intention is to have annual Christmas shows… and further down the line to create a music school training students in voice, instrumentation and performance” he shared. He also sees himself as a future entertainment lawyer.

While preparation for his debut concert has been hectic, Hinds admitted that he is enjoying every moment of it. He urged everyone to attend This Christmas Night!, “embrace joy and remember the reason for the season.”

Tickets cost $150 and he hopes to raise approximately $60,000.

For more info e-mail: joshuahindsmusicstudios@gmail.com or call 286-8914, 756-9848 or 295-9495