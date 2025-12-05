IDA searching for replacement for Belle Garden/Glamorgan

Innovative Democratic Alliance political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus. -

POLITICAL Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus has confirmed the party is searching for a replacement after its potential candidate for Belle Garden/Glamorgan, Tevin Duke, was sentenced to three months and 24 days in prison, having pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order.

In a press release on December 4, two days after the party announced its list of potential candidates, the IDA said immediately after news broke on December 3, the party convened an emergency executive meeting.

It said in keeping with “our core values of integrity, accountability, and respect for public safety, the party has taken swift and decisive action. The individual has been removed as the IDA candidate for Belle Garden/Glamorgan, effective immediately.”

It further said that empathy is extended to all affected parties.

“The violation of a protective order, particularly in a context involving family safety, is a matter of serious concern. The IDA firmly condemns this behaviour and reiterates our unwavering commitment to the protection of women, families, and vulnerable individuals across Tobago.”

It said following the verification of the facts, the IDA activated its internal ethical review mechanism.

“The executive unanimously agreed that the conduct in question represented a fundamental breach of trust and was incompatible with the standards we expect of anyone seeking to serve under the IDA banner. Integrity is non-negotiable in this movement.”

The party, it said is currently finalising the vetting of two potential replacement candidates for the district, noting that the chosen candidate will be announced shortly to ensure the people of Belle Garden/Glamorgan have the opportunity for having strong representation heading into the January 12 THA election.

It added that while this incident is regrettable, the IDA remains focused and steady.

According to a TTPS media release, Duke, 30, a Tobago farmer of Belle Garden, received the sentence after he admitted to breaching a protection order for the third time.

He was sentenced when he appeared before Magistrate Avion Gill in the Scarborough Second Court on December 3. The release said he has already served two previous jail terms for breaching protection orders.

ASP Piggott and Sgt Yorke supervised the investigations while WPC Kerr Kind laid the charges.