Government secrets

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In April the UNC won the general election and is coping very well with the challenging decisions that have to be made daily in a world gone mad.

Every Tom, Dick and Harry has an opinion in TT and with social media, if the public got hold of government secrets, the information circulating would not be accurate.

It's a case of damned if you do and damned if you don't for the UNC. Everybody has a criticism, ie Tobago, the opposition, the economists, but really only our Prime Minister has the authority to act on behalf of our country to the best of her ability. I pray for her to have the strength and ability to do her job right.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail