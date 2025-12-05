Finance Bill a shifting of burdens

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo - File Photo

OSAZÉ MORALDO-BOWEN

THE FINANCE Bill 2025 (which the government intends to pass today) is a reallocation of burdens at a time when many households are already stretched thin. On paper the measures read as technical fixes but in practice they touch the everyday rhythms of life – the cost of a rented room, the electricity bill that keeps a small freezer running, the price of the takeaway meal a parent buys after a long shift. When the state broadens its revenue base, the immediate question must be: who, in the end, pays?

Perhaps the most visible measure for ordinary people is the landlord business surcharge. Framed as a tax on property income, it is levied on gross rent at rates of 2.5 per cent or 3.5 per cent depending on the quarter’s receipts. Because it is charged on gross receipts rather than net profit, it does not account for maintenance, mortgage interest, or vacancy. All of which are costs that are very real for many owners.

The practical result is predictable: landlords with limited pricing power will pass the surcharge to tenants. Renters will feel that pass-through quickly. For households already navigating tight budgets, even a small increase in monthly rent can force hard trade-offs between food, medicine, and transport.

The electricity surcharge, modest in isolation at five cents per kilowatt-hour, behaves differently but no less consequentially. It lands on commercial and industrial consumers, but those costs do not remain confined to factories or processing plants. The bakery, the cold-storage supplier and the mini-market with its essential refrigeration all face higher operational bills and will, in turn, reflect those costs in prices.

Inflation has many faces, and this surcharge is one of those steady, almost invisible pressures that raises the price of essentials over time. Vulnerable households, which spend a larger share of income on food and utilities, will absorb the impact disproportionately.

A five per cent import tax on single-use plastics is, at a glance, a principled step toward environmental stewardship. It signals willingness to internalise the ecological cost of disposable packaging. Yet here too the immediate burden is likely to fall upon the consumer. Until sustainable packaging becomes widely available and competitively priced, families will pay more for packaged food, take-away meals, and convenience items.

If the policy is to be socially just, it must be accompanied by subsidies or support for small producers to transition to alternatives, or targeted relief for low-income households that cannot shoulder higher grocery bills.

The bill’s commercial asset levy is intended to tap large balance sheets for revenue. Financial institutions, however, are not simply reservoirs of capital. Additional costs on assets can influence lending spreads, fees, and the appetite to extend credit, particularly to marginal borrowers and small businesses. The net effect could be higher borrowing costs and tighter credit availability for entrepreneurs and households seeking mortgages or small business loans.

In economies like TT where access to affordable credit is already a constraint on growth and opportunity, this is an outcome worth scrutinising.

Equally consequential are the phased increases to national insurance contributions. Higher contribution rates, scheduled over the coming years, raise both employer and employee payroll costs. For workers the effect is simply less take-home pay. For employers, especially small and medium enterprises that operate on narrow margins, the total labour cost rises. Businesses may respond by slowing hiring, reducing hours, or passing costs on to consumers.

The social insurance system strengthens in the long run if revenues are efficiently translated into benefits, but the short-term squeeze will be felt by households balancing everyday necessities.

Beyond the headline taxes lie layers of compliance requirements, registrations, and penalties that will disproportionately affect small actors. New landlord registers, additional returns, and heavier sanctions for non-compliance mean more administrative time and expense. For micro-enterprises and informal operators, the cost of compliance can be the difference between staying open and closing.

The repeal of the Property Tax Act and the simultaneous imposition of new levies reshuffles where revenue is drawn from but does little to diminish the administrative footprint on citizens.

If the Finance Bill 2025 is to be more than a mechanism for revenue extraction, it must be accompanied by a transparent account of how the proceeds will protect and uplift the most vulnerable. Revenue-neutral design is rare, but mitigation is possible. Equally essential is public transparency so that citizens can judge whether the sacrifice demanded of them returns tangible benefits.

The ordinary citizen measures policy in terms of everyday life. If the state asks citizens to contribute more, it must show, with clarity and speed, how that contribution becomes better services, stronger protections, and real investments in opportunity. Absent that, the Finance Bill will be remembered less as prudent fiscal management and more as another shift in burdens away from capital and onto the backs of those who can least afford them.