Enterprise man gunned down, woman wounded

- File photo

ONE man is dead, and a woman hospitalised after a shooting in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on the night of December 4.

Shakeem Breedy, 25, of Circular Drive in Enterprise, was declared dead at 7.44 pm at the Chaguanas Health Centre.

Minutes earlier, at around 7.30 pm, Breedy and the woman were at her home, in the same community, in the front gallery, when two men, both with guns, got out of a black Nissan Tiida.

The gunmen ran into the gallery and opened fire on the two, hitting both.

The gunmen returned to the car and escaped.

A passer-by took Breedy and the woman to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where Breedy later died.

The woman was transferred to the Mt Hope hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Police from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting was the second in the community in the past few weeks.

On November 22, welder Dwayne Baynes, 33, was riding a bike along Mano Trace, near Crown Trace in Enterprise, when he was shot.

Baynes, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, died at the scene.

Police were unable to say if both killings were related.

The investigation is ongoing.