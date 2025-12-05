Dowlath pledges support for Islamic-run schools

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, right, is greeted by Imtiaz Ali on Thursday at the Islamic Development Bank's Caribbean and Latin America Regional Partnership Consultation at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann's. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

Islamic schools will not be left out of government’s plans to revitalise the education system, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath assured at the Islamic Development Bank's Caribbean and Latin American Regional Partnership consultation on December 4 at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann's.

Dowlath said partnerships with organisations like the Islamic Missionaries Guild, which has offered education services since the 1960s, are critical to deal with issues plaguing schools.

“This approach is not about labeling our children. It's about lifting them up. The ministry is strengthening interventions that allow us to identify learning challenges earlier, especially from the preschool level. We have provided more targeted support ensuring students receive wrap-around assistance involving teachers, families and specialists,” Dowlath said.

He noted the ministry’s recent distribution of laptops to students, an initiative much welcomed by participants at the consultation some of whom spoke of challenges in accessing technology in Islamic-run schools across the region.

The three-day conference brings together leaders of Islamic organisations from the Caribbean and South America to discuss the challenges facing the faith and opportunities for change.

On December 5, delegates will visit local Islamic-run schools and announce beneficiaries of a Schools and Scholarship Programme.

“The establishment of Muslim-run schools, both for both religious and secular learning, are on the increase across this region, so this consultation is both timely and critical as we seek to make these educational institutions centers of excellence and build a capacity for future Muslim generations,” said Suleiman Bulbulia, regional director of the Organisation for Islam in Latin America and the Caribbean.