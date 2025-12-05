Doubles vendor robbed in Penal

A 50-year-old doubles vendor from Penal was beaten and robbed in her home on the afternoon of December 4.

According to the police, around 2.45 pm, the woman, who lives on Wilson Road, was in her kitchen when two men entered.

Both men were armed with cutlasses. One of the men struck her several times with a cutlass, while the other tied her hands with a rope and covered her eyes and mouth with a white cloth.

The criminals then stole $2,800, which represented the day's sales. They were both wearing jerseys to cover their heads and fled the scene.

The police described the suspects as East Indian and slim.

The vendor managed to free herself and alerted the Barrackpore Police Station. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on December 3, around 1.30 am, two doubles vendors and their workers were robbed in Tableland.

According to the police, the vendors — a 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from North Trace — were in the kitchen of their home with three workers, preparing doubles for the day ahead.

Three men, wearing ski masks and gloves, entered the premises and announced a robbery. One of the men was armed with a gun, while the other two had knives.

The criminals stole about $17,300 worth of jewellery, $500 and the workers' cell phones.

The robbers fled through a back gate, and Tableland police were alerted.

Officers searched for the suspects but were unsuccessful.

PC Narine is leading the investigation.