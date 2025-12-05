Dem Guyanese Boyz surge into soca spotlight

Dem Guyanese Boyz -

Soca music has a new disruptor on its radar. Dem Guyanese Boyz (DGB) – the four-man unit shaking up the diaspora circuit from Guyana to the USA – are turning heads with a pair of fete-ready releases, Bend and Ride.

A media release said, group members Adrian Dutchin, Kapa Shanti, Gaddie G and Gucci Boss will be in Trinidad and Tobago from December 11-14.

“Coming to Trinidad is always special,” said Adrian Dutchin, a six-time Soca Monarch and five-time Road March winner in Guyana. “This is the home of soca. It’s where the music gets pressure-tested. Bringing our sound here and connecting with friends and fans means everything to us.”

Bend, produced by Canada-based Negus Nurse, became a breakout favourite across Georgetown, Brooklyn and New Jersey. Ride, produced by TT New York-based hitmaker Mysta Lyon, has been earning steady rotation across regional playlists. The responses places DGB among the most talked-about new acts gaining ground on the circuit.

“What we’re building is bigger than one country,” said Kapa Shanti. “Soca has room for new voices, new energy and new stories and we’re ready to bring ours forward.”

Reputed for their high-intensity, engaging stage shows, DGB been steadily growing a loyal following. The group has already appeared at major diaspora events such as DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey, the Brooklyn Museum, Nautica Isle in Long Island, Far Rockaway in Queens and North Hempstead Beach Park.

Their set at Guyana’s Cricket Carnival 2022, sharing a bill with TT soca king Machel Montano and Jamaican dancehall stars Spice and Skillibeng, cemented their reputation as an act built for big stages.

“We like pace. We like rhythm. And we like putting on a show,” said Gaddie G. “People respond to energy, and that’s something we work hard to deliver every time.”

DGB are currently working on their debut EP, set for release in early 2026. Beyond their music, the group has introduced a unisex streetwear line under the DGB brand, part of their push to build a wider creative identity around their movement.

“The EP is where people will really hear what we’re about,” said Gucci Boss. “We’re bringing that Guyanese fire. The music, the branding, the performance, it’s all part of one vision.”

Bend and Ride are available now on all digital platforms.

Follow Dem Guyanese Boyz on Instagram, FB, TikTok and YouTube: @DemGuyaneseBoyz