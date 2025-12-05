Cops charge two men, one year after $91m cocaine bust

$91 million in cocaine in the cargo area at the Piarco International Airport. - Photo courtesy TTPS

AFTER one year of investigations into a $91 million cocaine bust at the Piarco International Airport cargo area, two men have been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In a media release on December 5, police said on December 8, 2024, based on intelligence-led policing, members of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted a targeted operation at the airport, resulting in the seizure of 65 kilograms of cocaine. The seized items were examined by the Specialist Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) and the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Police said it conducted painstaking investigations and on December 1, SIU officers conducted an operation in the Western Division and detained three people on enquiries. At one location, £7,005, €150 Euros, and TT$69,820 were seized.

The Financial Investigation Bureau was engaged and continues enquiries under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police said it has charged two men for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They appeared before the Port of Spain High Court North on December 4, where the charges were laid indictably. Both were denied bail.

Other aspects of the investigation remain ongoing.

Police said the charged were achieved through frontal leadership at the SIU, diligent investigative work, and seamless interagency cooperation involving SERU, IATF, NOTF, FIB, CID/CRO, and external partners.

CoP Allister Guevarro commended the officers involved.

"Their work demonstrates the strength of intelligence-driven policing and the power of collaboration," he said.

Guevarro said the police will continue to tackle drug trafficking.

He said, "Crime hides in cargo, but justice arrives in uniform; so those who think they can outwit the TTPS will learn that intelligence is our weapon of choice, and every seizure is us reclaiming the future of TT. Time is longer than twine.”