Civil society group urges resistance to US aggression against Venezuela

David Abdulah, spokesman for the Assembly of Caribbean People. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Assembly of Caribbean People (ACP), one of several civil society organisations opposed to a growing US military presence in the region, is calling for unified Caribbean resistance to what it describes as Washington’s “imperial agenda.”

In a statement issued on December 4, the ACP accused the United States of escalating military aggression toward Venezuela and destabilising the region.

It pointed to the build-up of US military assets in the narrow stretch of water that separates Trinidad from Venezuela, warning that the Caribbean is facing “one of its most volatile moments in recent history.”

Promoting the second instalment of its Vigil for Peace, scheduled for December 7 at Woodford Square, ACP spokesman David Abdulah urged Caribbean citizens, civil society groups and governments to “raise our voices” against increased US military activity.

With TT “in the forefront of the battle,” Abdulah appealed for strong solidarity, especially from citizens here.

He said the message must be clear: “A US military attack — Not in our name. War in the region — Not in our name. Extra-judicial killings in the Caribbean Sea — Not in our name. US troops and radar in T&T — Not in our name.”

The ACP cited the arrival of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, accompanied by destroyers, amphibious landing vessels, fighter jets, B-52 bombers, a nuclear submarine, and what it estimates to be roughly ten per cent of the US Navy deployed into Caribbean waters.

Further referencing the presence of the US Marines’ 22nd Expeditionary Unit which has been in Trinidad twice within three weeks and multiple US destroyers entering the Gulf of Paria, the ACP maintained, “The US deployment was never about narco-trafficking.”

The organisation accused Washington of seeking regime change in Venezuela and gaining control of that country’s natural resources.

It also expressed alarm over recent warnings from the US Federal Aviation Authority about military aircraft movement in Caribbean airspace, followed by an announcement by US President Donald Trump declaring a “no-fly zone” over Venezuela.

The statement noted Washington’s designation of Venezuela’s so-called “Cartel of the Suns” as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and President Nicolas Maduro as its head-labelling this a pretext for military intervention.

The ACP criticised what it called a string of “strategic” US visits to the region, including the first-ever visit to TT by General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, whose portfolio includes assessing troop readiness and planning military operations.

The group claimed the general’s meetings in Port of Spain were part of “preparations for war,” pointing as well to recent visits by US defence officials to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and the arrival of US military aircraft and personnel in Tobago to install a radar system.

It also condemned reported US military strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, calling them “extra-judicial killings” and “war crimes.”

The ACP sharply criticised regional governments it says have aligned with US interests, singling out Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for publicly supporting aggressive action against drug traffickers. It argued that such statements, together with government cooperation with US military operations, undermine the long-standing principle of the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

While commending several Caricom leaders and regional movements for resisting US intervention, the ACP said the community has failed to adopt a strong collective stance. It praised civil society groups, feminist networks and peace activists whose petitions and public engagement have challenged US actions and rallied support for regional sovereignty - yet stressed that more mobilisation is urgently needed.

The ACP’s regional executive committee includes representatives from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Suriname and the Dominican Republic.