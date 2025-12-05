Aaayah, Ann G debut Japanese soca anthem Wasabi Wine

Aaayah & Ann G -

Japanese singers Aaayah (Ayako Hirayama) and Ann G (Angella Giustini) have teamed up on Wasabi Wine, a crossover single that speaks to identity, self-assurance and the steadily deepening relationship between Japan and Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival culture.

A media release said, the up-tempo dance track blends Japanese and English lyrics, with the pair framing themselves as the “Japanese Spice Girls” and playfully describing their sound as “hot and spicy like wasabi.” It reads as a statement of arrival, placing Japanese women inside the Carnival conversation as active participants, not background observers.

“This song is about confidence, joy and cultural pride,” Ann G said. “It shows that Japanese girls are not just spectators to Carnival culture, but real participants who feel the rhythm, understand the freedom and celebrate soca in our own way.”

Aaayah shared that the song grew out of a desire to express femininity in its purist form. “We wanted to show our strength and our love for soca while staying true to who we are.

“Wasabi Wine is fun, fearless and unapologetically Japanese.”

Behind the sound is Japanese producer Imachi, whose hybrid sound gives the track fete credibility, with mixing and mastering by TT producer and Lujoe & The Gifted frontman Luke Samerson. Music video director Hotta Vybz brings the high energy of dancers Iyona, Nanako and Nathania to cinematic life, supported by fashion direction from Mayu of Fetable and hair and makeup by Haruka Ishida.

The project sits within a wider cultural exchange. Each year, increasing numbers of Japanese visitors come to TT to immerse themselves in Carnival, playing mas on the road, performing with steelbands in Panorama, DJing fetes and appearing on live stages. Wasabi Wine reflects that lived interchange, acknowledging the space where Japanese culture and Caribbean expression now intersect naturally, the release said.

At the centre of this movement is Ann G, widely recognised as Japan’s carnival queen. With over a decade of sustained work in the soca space, she has positioned herself as a cultural bridge between both regions through performance and lifestyle influence. Her career includes appearances on the International Soca Monarch stage, serving as Japan Caribbean Carnival Ambassador, hosting soca events across Japan and championing her acclaimed platform Soca Magic, all with the same intention of deepening cultural understanding rather than surface-level aesthetics.

Ann G’s mission remains focused on building a community that harmonises Japanese and Caribbean culture through soca music, creating spaces where audiences of all backgrounds connect through shared rhythm and expression.

Alongside her, Aaayah continues to shape her own lane as a Tokyo-based dancehall and soca fusion artiste known for her command on stage and her Caribbean-informed energy. Aaayah has performed on major stages including Expo 2025 Osaka and Japan Soca Weekend’s Island Nation, moments that marked key steps in her soca journey. Through collaborations with Jamaican artistes and multiple video shoots in Kingston, she has steadily built a working bridge between Japan and the wider Caribbean music scene.

Wasabi Wine is now available on all major digital platforms.