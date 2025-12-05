&5678 Dance Studio premieres Outta This World

This breathtaking lift captures the energy and expectation of Aviance Samuel’s contemporary choreography, Fairy Maids, from &5678 Dance Studio’s 2019 production, A Day in the Village. Photo courtesy &5678 Dance Studio. -

&5678 Dance Studio promises to take audiences on a breathtaking journey from the mundane to the magnificent with its 2025 production, Outta This World.

A media release said, this original dance spectacle will transform the stage of the Naparima Bowl into a vibrant cosmos, exploring profound themes of curiosity, struggle and the divine light within us all.

The production runs for three nights From December 12 at 7.30 pm and continuing on December 13 and 14 at 6 pm.

The story launches from a place of everyday monotony, where a group of explorers yearns for something more. Guided by a mysterious and powerful figure known as The Enigma, they are propelled on an extraordinary voyage into the deepest reaches of the universe. This immersive journey will see them traverse stunning celestial landscapes, from the dreamlike birthplaces of stars to the majestic realms of distant planets, each embodying powerful forces of the human experience.

But the path to enlightenment is paved with challenges. As the explorers venture further into the unknown, they must confront the vast, haunting shadows of space and their own inner doubts. It is a transformative tale of despair and hope, darkness and light, ultimately leading to a profound revelation about their own place in the cosmos, the release said.

“Outta This World is more than a dance show; it’s a spiritual and visual experience,” said Charlene Harris, founder and artistic director of &5678 Dance Studio. “We are using the universal language of movement to tell a story that we believe resonates deeply with the human spirit – the search for meaning, the confrontation with doubt and the ultimate, beautiful realisation that we are all connected, we are all loved, and we are all, in our own way, outta this world.”

Through a powerful fusion of ballet, contemporary, modern, Afro-Caribbean and hip-hop dance styles, the production promises to be a feast for the senses. Elaborate costumes, innovative lighting and a sweeping musical score will engulf the audience in this cosmic parable, the release said.

Tickets are available at the dance school, Level 2, Carlton Court, Carlton Centre, St James Street, San Fernando.

For further info call 464-5678, e-mail 5678dancestudiott@gmail.com, visit

www.5678dancestudiott.com

or Instagram and Facebook @5678dancestudiott.