Yuh Doh Leave Fowl To Watch Corn! final show at SAPA on December 6

The cast of the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! -

After months of non-stop laughter and full houses RS/RR Productions' Yuh Doh Leave Fowl To Watch Corn! is finally coming to an end with a final show on December 6 at SAPA.

A media release said, this hilarious comedy follows one "ordinary" day that spirals into complete chaos – women waking up in the wrong beds, men swearing innocence and a maid who simply cannot keep a secret. As the old Trini saying warns, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! Audiences are guaranteed an unforgettable evening of pure mischief, mayhem, and non-stop laughter.

The cast features comedy powerhouses Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday. The plays is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Box office opens daily at SAPA from 12 pm-6 pm.

Showtime is 8.30 pm.

For further info and tickets call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.