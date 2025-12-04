What do we mean by rat race?

-

THE EDITOR: The phrase "rat race" paints a vivid picture. It captures that endless, often tiresome chase where people hustle for cash, status, and prestige like lab rats navigating a maze in hope of a treat daily. At its heart, this relentless grind can feel futile, squeezing out moments of peace or genuine happiness. Ultimately, it begs the question: what’s the point?

Despite all its downsides, this cycle persists, rooted in our societal structure and individual aspirations.

The foundation: Education

Education often kicks off this competitive journey at the age of five years. Ideally, it should be about nurturing critical thinking and character. However, in reality it frequently morphs into a ranking system (think SEA, CSEC, CAPE and university) to dictate future prospects.

Society hails education as the key to stability, financial security, and social acceptance, pushing many into the workforce with a sense of urgency. Education is vital for self-understanding and developmental growth, but does it have to have the status mark?

The engine – economic and social pressures: The need for a safety net is a powerful motivator. Rising living costs demand a steady paycheck. For a family of four in TT, monthly expenses (not counting rent) hover around $24,204. With an average net salary of just $5,830, the financial strain is ever-present.

Plus, career and educational accomplishments often tie directly to social validation and self-worth, making it rough to hop off that treadmill. You get caught in the norm trap.

A local lens: In a 2024 a study focused on work-life balance in TT, researchers discovered that being a business owner or a wage earner doesn’t automatically lead to a better balance. Instead, it’s about the tricky interplay of job, age, ethnicity, and gender affecting one’s experience. This indicates that the "race" isn’t a one-size-fits-all scenario; its effects shift dramatically based on personal situations.

The study also highlighted the necessity for more family-friendly policies in the nation.

What does 'true value' mean?

The true value of life is something personal; it often drifts beyond the bounds of competition. Here's the crux: it's about focusing on internal satisfaction and genuine connections, rather than chasing external approval.

Redefining "the journey": It means recognising value in the everyday process, the little joys, the learning moments, the relationships, and personal growth that unfold daily, not merely fixating on distant achievements or retirement.

Intentional living: This is all about making conscious decisions to align your daily actions with what genuinely matters to you, even with existing limitations.

Community and contribution: Many discover profound meaning in their bonds with family and the community, along with contributing to broader causes.

If you're pondering over the rat race, consider these ways to carve out a different path that resonates with you:

Practical starting points

Audit your time and spending: For a week, jot down how you spend your time and money. Does it reflect your true values? This might highlight small, immediate tweaks you can make.

Redefine "success": Draft your own definition of a successful life. Aside from job titles and material possessions, what matters? Use this list as a compass for your choices.

Seek alternative models: Connect with people in your community who live differently, whether they’re entrepreneurs, artisans, volunteers, or simply folks who prioritise family time. Their stories might offer valuable insights.

Plan for health proactively: With TT's healthcare system positioned mid-tier globally, consider investing in preventive care and a healthy lifestyle as a long-term plan, not just a concern for retirement.

Potential major shifts

Downshifting: This could mean adopting a simpler, less costly lifestyle that eases the financial burden, thus lessening the pressure to "race."

Exploring entrepreneurship: For some, launching a business based on a passion can harmonise work and personal values, though it comes with its own set of challenges.

Prioritising life phases: The study indicated that age plays a significant role in achieving work-life balance. It might be wise to accept a higher intensity during certain career phases while actively safeguarding time for family, health, or hobbies in other periods.

The "rat race" may be a powerful system, yet it’s not the only way to live. You alone can define and construct the true value of your life, building it piece by piece. Over the past year, I've witnessed many lives cut short due to lifestyles that weren’t sustainable. The pain of those losses was a stark reminder.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail