TT Stock Exchange introduces AI chatbot

-

THE Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot intended to simplify and streamline information access for investors and market participants.

The tool, branded TOBI — the TTSE Online Bot Interface — is now active on the exchange’s website and is designed to provide round-the-clock responses to commonly asked questions about trading activity, listings, corporate announcements, dividends, settlement procedures and other market services managed by both the TTSE and the TT Central Depository (TTCD).

According to the institutions, the chatbot is meant to function as an entry point for anyone interacting with the market, from first-time investors to seasoned brokers and representatives of listed companies.

It offers automated guidance on how to begin trading, how to navigate the TTSE and TTCD online platforms, and how to access documents such as account statements.

The exchange said the rollout is intended to support broader efforts to modernise the country’s capital-market infrastructure.

"At the TTSE and TTCD, we remain focused on enhancing transparency, accessibility, and investor engagement.

"The launch of TOBI is part of our ongoing commitment to modernising the market and ensuring that all stakeholders can access the information they need, whenever they need it," the TTSE said in a statement.

The TTSE has been gradually expanding its digital services in recent years, including improvements to its trading portal and online document systems.

Describing TOBI's functions, the TTSE said it adapts to each user’s needs by providing: instant answers to common market questions; guidance on how to get started trading, listing, and settlement processes; support for navigating the TTSE and TTCD websites, TOP and eStatement Platform; and easy, always-on access to market information"

TOBI is part of a longer-term plan that will include additional technology upgrades aimed at strengthening user experience across the market, the exchange said.

"The launch of TOBI forms part of the TTSE's broader digitalisation initiative, aimed at strengthening market infrastructure and improving stakeholder experience through technology-driven solutions.

"We are excited to continue building a more modern, responsive, and investor-focused capital market ecosystem.

"TOBI is the first of several enhancements that will transform how users interact with the exchange and the depository."

The chatbot is currently accessible on the TTSE’s website, giving users a new, 24/7 channel for market information as the domestic capital market continues its gradual transition toward more automated, technology-supported services.