Roadmap for building Trinidad and Tobago’s innovation ecosystem

Vashti Guyadeen, centre, and a delegation from the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Manizales, Colombia. -

Vashti G Guyadeen

In November I participated in a study tour to Manizales, Colombia to analyse the governance structures, institutional arrangements and programme designs that underpin one of the most effective innovation ecosystems in Latin America. The tour formed part of a Cariri-led initiative examining how structured Triple Helix (academia, industry and government) collaboration can accelerate entrepreneurship and improve economic performance. Insights from this engagement provide a practical basis for designing a national innovation strategy for TT at a time when the country requires stronger non energy sector growth and improved innovation outputs.

Foundational pillars

The study tour reinforced that innovation ecosystems require five foundational pillars.

National governance. TT needs to coordinate innovation programmes, align ministerial initiatives and manage long term strategy. Fragmentation has reduced systemic efficiency and weakened outcomes.

Integrated programming. Accelerator programmes, university initiatives, industry associations and government interventions must align to a unified national innovation agenda.

Infrastructure accessibility. Entrepreneurs must have efficient access to prototyping labs, research facilities, testing sites, digital tools and co working environments. These assets exist but are not optimally coordinated.

Capacity development. Training in entrepreneurship, innovation management, digital transformation and exporting is required to strengthen business capabilities. Hence the reason why the establishment of the Export Academy proposed by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (which was highlighted in the national budget 2026) is critical.

Data-driven decision making. Systematic collection of innovation metrics is essential for programme optimisation and accountability.

Education and talent systems

A competitive innovation ecosystem requires alignment between education and economic development priorities.

Entrepreneurship education. Universities should incorporate entrepreneurship training across disciplines including engineering, business, arts and agriculture. Experiential learning must be prioritised.

Research commercialisation. TT requires clearer pathways for industry engagement with universities. Mechanisms such as innovation vouchers, matching grants and co-developed R&D projects can increase technology transfer. After participating in the UWI, St Augustine campus Research Day panel discussion on November 28, I am assured that we can accelerate this objective, with a clearly defined action plan that incorporates all key stakeholders.

Talent deployment. Strengthened internship arrangements and applied student projects can accelerate the movement of skills into industry and improve workforce readiness.

Shared infrastructure. Following the SUMA (Sistema Universitario de Manizales) alliance, Trinidad and Tobago can adopt shared use agreements across tertiary institutions to reduce duplication and improve access.

Institutional architecture

A national innovation ecosystem cannot function without formal governance arrangements.

National innovation partnership. This partnership should include senior leaders from the public sector, private sector, academia, financial institutions and civil society. It should set strategic priorities, monitor performance, guide programme integration and oversee funding allocations.

Shared ownership. Government must not be the sole driver. A co ownership model with universities and the private sector increases sustainability and reduces operational risk.

Priority sectors for diversification

The roadmap must identify sectors with competitive potential and scalable economic opportunity. The following sectors have been identified in the TT Chamber’s budget recommendations 2026:

Technology. Opportunities exist in software development, fintech, cybersecurity and energy technology. Rapid digital adoption supports this sector’s expansion.

Manufacturing. Light manufacturing and value-added production can be strengthened through Industry 4.0 technologies and improved process optimisation.

Agriculture. Increased focus on agri technology, climate smart farming and value-added agro processing can reduce import dependency and create rural employment.

Creative industries. The global demand for music, film, animation and digital content creates strong export potential for Trinidad and Tobago. This requires IP protection and modern production infrastructure.

Each sector requires targeted support in research, financing, export development and skills training.

Enabling infrastructure

A strong innovation ecosystem requires strategic investment in infrastructure.

Labs and prototyping facilities. Cariri’s facilities represent important national assets but require improved accessibility and integration with private sector needs.

Innovation hubs. Purpose built hubs can cluster startups, SMEs and creative practitioners and foster collaboration.

Mentorship networks. A national mentorship programme would mirror Manizales where structured mentorship directly contributed to business growth.

Accelerators and Scale-Up programmes. Programmes such as Scalerator TT demonstrate the importance of structured capability building. These initiatives must be continuous and nationally coordinated.

Financing the Ecosystem

Strengthening innovation capabilities requires diversified financial instruments.

National Innovation Fund. This fund should support grants equity investments and soft loans for innovative firms.

Private sector investment. Corporations should participate through venture arms or co investment models that support SME development.

Diaspora engagement. The diaspora represents a significant source of investment and technical capacity.

Risk mitigation instruments. Credit guarantee schemes can improve SME access to finance.

Measurement and accountability

A national innovation strategy must include transparent indicators and annual reporting.

Key indicators include:

• Number of new firms created

• Scale up performance among SMEs

• Research commercialisation outputs

• Jobs created in non-energy sectors

• Levels of venture capital investment

• Improvements in Global Innovation Index performance

An annual Innovation Report Card should be published to track national progress.

The study tour to Manizales confirmed that innovation ecosystems succeed when governance is formalised, programmes are integrated and institutions operate under shared accountability. TT has the capability to build a competitive innovation system but requires a coordinated architecture and long-term investment. The Manizales model offers clear guidance for strengthening competitiveness, accelerating diversification and building a resilient economic future.