PSA President’s response to CPO offer: We want the cash

Felisha Thomas, president of the Public Services Association. -

PUBLIC Services Association president Felisha Thomas was pellucid in her response to news of the Chief Personnel Officers (CPO)’s offer to make a $3.8 billion backpay to PSA members, partially in cash and partially in other non-cash payments and benefits.

In a conversation with Newsday Thomas said she is sticking to her mandate by her membership to ensure that the back pay was paid in cash only.

“While we were engaged in discussions, the CPO asked the PSA if we would be willing to consider non-cash. I said very clearly to the CPO that my mandate from my membership is cash.”

Thomas was speaking in response to statements made by CPO Daryl Dindial on December 2, who explained that while the government will be paying an “advance on arrears” for PSA workers that would not exceed more $500 million on or before December 23, the manner in which the entire $3.8 billion payout would be treated with is still under negotiation.

He explained to Newsday that the payment may have to be spread out over time but noted that there are still several things that are still subject to negotiations, including how the backpay would be disbursed. He also said no decision had yet been made on the payment of the total arrears. Negotiations on that will begin in January.

“We need to make sure the public does not have the perception that government is going to borrow $3.8 billion to pay back pay...which some will say is reckless. The government is operating very responsibly and has provided the CPO with broad guidelines in terms of what could be negotiated with the PSA.”

“The honourable minister of finance has reported very responsibly on this matter in the media concerning what allocations were provided for arrears and none was provided for it. So this is something that the ministry has to look at to satisfy the payment in December,” Dindial said on December 2.

However Thomas rejected the statements, doubling down on her position that the backpay must be made in cash.

“The CPO can say that (the non-cash offer) if he is negotiating with himself. However he is not negotiating with himself, he is negotiating with the PSA. The PSA represents our membership and I made it pellucidly clear to the CPO that my members want money,” Thomas said. “He could probably be talking about 2020, but it could not be the period we are discussing right now.”

Despite her rejection of the possibility of non-cash payments, Thomas asserted that the disagreement in the manner in which the backpay will be paid will not disrupt ongoing negotiations.

“I see nothing affecting negotiations. Negotiations are negotiations. Both parties have their positions and we engage in discussion.”

On December 2 both the PSA and CPO released individual bulletins on the agreements made thus far relating to the ten per cent wage increase for the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 periods

In the PSA release, Thomas listed the agreed conditions so far which included the ten per cent wage increase, a consolidation of COLA for the two periods, new salaries in January allowances with effect from January 1, 2014 and an advance on arrears on or before December 23.

The CPO’s bulletin said the signed agreement included adjustments to meal allowances, house and transfer allowances, travelling, motor vehicle loans, clothing and laundry allowances, the purchase and installation of CNG kits, the acquisition of light goods vehicles for eligible offices within the Civil Service and Statutory Authorities in accordance with the Statutory Authorities Act.

Thomas clarified that her bulletin was in line with the CPO’s with regard to the advance on arrears.

“If you go further down in my bulletin I did say that there were still items to be discussed. It is very clear that we have not completed negotiations. What I put in my bulletin is what we have agreed to thus far.”

She also hit back at the CPO over his claims that the government may not be able to pay the back pay in cash and in full. She referred to a statement made by finance minister Davendranath Tancoo to reporters at the Red House on November 26, where, when asked if the government has the money he said simply: “Yes we do.”

“A media house asked whether or not they had the money to pay. The minister said yes. He (Tancoo) was very clear that they do have the money and they can pay this money. So the question is, is the CPO lying, or is he calling the minister of finance a liar?”