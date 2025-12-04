Marketing pan shows crucial

Heritage Skiffle Steel Orchestra players perform at the Steelpan and Powder Parade in San Fernando on November 16, 2024. -

THE EDITOR: In the letter titled "A duty to finance steelbands," the writer makes valid points, but the reality is that the average Trinidadian and Tobagonian do not genuinely care about the steelpan.

Interest peaks during the Carnival season and a select few events throughout the year. This is particularly evident when the Queen's Park Savannah fills up for the Panorama semi-finals and finals.

However, come Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the steelbands which had thousands of supporters just days earlier in the Savannah struggle to attract even a small crowd to push their pans on the road.

Sponsoring a steelband is an expensive undertaking, and like any business, investors expect a return on their investment.

If we genuinely wish to proclaim Carnival as the "greatest show on earth," we need to engage in deep, introspective discussions about how to enhance many of the shows in the Savannah playing to the empty Grand and North Stands. Strong international marketing that conveys the right messages will be essential.

Until we address these and other issues, we will likely continue as we are.

C PETERS

via e-mail