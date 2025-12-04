Hire purchase conveyor belt into poverty

THE EDITOR: Hire purchase arrangements in TT have evolved into a quiet financial trap. Furniture retailers market these contracts as convenient pathways to ownership, especially for young or lower-income consumers who cannot manage the cash price upfront. The accessibility is valuable. The long-term cost, however, is devastating.

A simple bed, advertised as “affordable,” can end up costing nearly three times its cash value by the time the contract is complete. Miss a payment and the spiral begins. Repossession teams arrive with efficiency, the item is hauled away and then resold to the next hopeful customer. Yet the original buyer remains chained to outstanding arrears. Interest compounds relentlessly, turning a temporary setback into a financial grave. People spend years paying for furniture they no longer possess.

These debts are sold off to collection agencies that do not hesitate to terrorise ordinary citizens. Threats of court action. Threats to seize salaries. Threats to tarnish credit scores and choke off future chances at a home loan or small business financing. This is not commerce. It is sanctioned exploitation and it continues because too many people are too ashamed or too afraid to speak publicly about what they are suffering.

Government intervention is overdue. This is a national issue affecting financial stability, intergenerational mobility and consumer dignity. There must be limits on compounding interest for repossessed goods. There must be rules that prevent companies from profiting twice while customers drown in debt they can never fully escape. There must be better consumer protection against abusive collection tactics.

Hire purchase is advertised as a means to help households grow. Instead, it has become a silent conveyor belt into poverty. It cannot continue as a mechanism that enriches conglomerates while burying ordinary people in perpetual predatory debt.

CINDY THOMAS

Diego Martin