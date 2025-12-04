Happy Merry Green Christmas!

Brown paper packages tied up with string are still my favourite things. -

Anjani Ganase asks us to consider reducing waste and to give gifts that are meaningful and matter to everyone involve and to the planet.

Christmas in our islands is seen as the occasion to spend with the loved ones ... and to spend. The commercial aspect of gift giving has overtaken the season with variety and extravagance and with detrimental environmental impact as a result of waste production. Waste produced during Christmas fall largely into the categories of food waste, plastic and electronic pollution and an increased carbon footprint.

Globally, plastic waste increases by 30 per cent during the Christmas holidays owing to the plastic waste from product packaging, food wrappers, decorations and even gift wrapping. It is the time when plastic cups, forks and plates may be preferred because no one wants to be bothered with the chore of dishes. Most of the plastic waste ends up in the landfills as opposed to recycling centres with a high portion of the plastic ultimately ending up in our oceans. To add to the waste, between 18-30 per cent of gifts are never used. In the US, this amounts to roughly US$8.3 billion of wasted goods.

Billions of tonnes of food are wasted and disposed of during the holidays. In the UK alone, two million turkeys, five million Christmas puddings and 74 million mince pies are disposed of over the Christmas season. This equates to 17 per cent of the food generated around the holidays or 931 million tonnes of food thrown away. Food waste is the unwanted gift that keeps on giving as most of it goes to the landfill and the breakdown of the food results in greenhouse gas emissions. Totalling the cost of the food waste, it increases when considering the labour, transport, green-house gases, land and water consumption.

There is an urgent need to reimagine the gift giving tradition, and bring it back to the meaningful and community oriented; and gifts that would actually be put to use.

Here are some ways to have a green Christmas, where you can feel good about your gifts and your environmental footprint.

Give experiences

Extend your gifting through local tourism in Trinidad and Tobago. There are many cultural tours – hikes to waterfalls, food tours, visits to remote communities, a night at a lovely AirBnB in the rainforest or by the beach. There is a wide range of affordability when it comes to gift experience options. What about a gift certificate to contribute to a special dining experience, horseback riding, bird-watching, kayaking or even a spa or massage? Think about wellness and fitness. Christmas is the perfect time to jump start the Carnival fitness regime and many gyms offer a Carnival fitness package, let your gift kick off new year fitness for your friend. What about learning a new sport or skill? Sponsor an introductory class in golfing, sailing, cooking, painting or even playing steelpan. Many small businesses provide gift certificate options. Give tickets to a Carnival fete. Or a retreat away during Carnival season.

Made in TT

Purchase from small businesses that provide unique local experiences or utilise seasonal fruit or recycle local materials. Visit the Christmas markets in your community. Buy from the best ponche de crème, black cake, chocolate, guava cheese, pepper sauce makers. It means that every dollar goes back into the local economy and building our – community or national – identity. Furthermore, buying local means a lower carbon footprint.

Give without plastic

Thoughtful gifts include (homemade) treats that can be consumed, a bottle of sorrel, chocolates, baked goods such as cookies, peppermint bark or brownies. Seasonal delights include a good bottle of ponche de crème or sorrel, or maybe even a supply of pastelles to be enjoyed on Christmas Day. Let’s get retro with a plant, a cactus or orchid or cut flowers to delight your friend or loved one. There is nothing as old school as books and the classics are only expanding. Wood craft is also an example of trendy growing business in TT with creations ranging from useful bowls, love seats, coasters, trays, cutting boards, even board games, artsy sculptures, picture frames and jewellery.

Do not add plastic in the gift-wrapping stage. Master the art of gift wrapping without tape, use ribbon or twine. Wrap with recycled fabric, an old wrap or table cloth with a funky design. Cut enough of the fabric to tie a big floppy bow.

For the children

These may be the hardest people to please without plastic. Our challenge today is to not addict them to plastic. Most toys are made from plastic and are used for a very short time. However, there are many classic gifts that can be passed on from child to child without losing their purpose. Think about the life span of the gift when purchasing. Will this be used once and the materials used up and disposed of. When buying for a child think whether gift might be durable and regifted to another child in the future. Think wooden block games, board games, exploration or science kits – hand held telescope or binoculars, compass, portable macro lens or microscope. Sporting supplies offer a wide range of useful gifts, including roller skates, skate boards, bikes, cricket bats, balls, racquets. These gifts are timeless and keep children active and off the screens.

Friends who have everything

Some friends don’t want anything but you’d still like to celebrate your friendship. What about brunch or lunch or dinner … give your time and cooking if possible.

If someone asks you what you want for Christmas, offer suggestions of gifts that you would actually use: stationary, a bottle of good rum, chocolate. Suggest a gift card to your favourite hobbies. Gift cards are always useful.

Let’s get into the green Christmas spirit this year with thoughtful gifts that spread goodwill, fill the tummy, draw community and create memories.