Financial checks every family should do before the new year

As we approach the end of another year, many of us are busy with Christmas preparations, gatherings, and festivities. Many of us may also spend lavishly during this season, yet, the last few days of the year present a powerful opportunity, the chance to reflect on the year gone by and protect what matters most.

Before we enter into 2026, let us explore some financial checks every family should complete to enter the new year with confidence, clarity, and peace of mind.

1. Review your insurance policies

Life changes such as marriages, new jobs, and increases in income all affect your insurance needs.

The following should therefore be checked:

• Are your coverage amounts still adequate?

• Are there policies you have been meaning to update or start?

• Is your health, life and critical illness coverage enough based on your age and family history?

A quick review can prevent major gaps and financial strains.

2. Confirm your beneficiaries

This is probably one of the most overlooked tasks.

You should always ensure the following:

• Beneficiaries are updated.

• Names are correctly spelt.

• The people you intend to protect are listed.

A simple five-minute check can avoid years of complications and expenses later.

3. Evaluate your emergency fund

You should ask yourself the following;

• Do I have at least three months of expenses saved?

• Did I dip into my emergency fund this year?

• Do I need to replenish it in early 2026?

If your emergency fund is weak, strengthening it should be a top priority for the new year.

4. Audit your debt

Debt can quietly drain your financial stability.

Before the year ends, you should do the following:

• List all debts (credit cards, loans, hire purchase, etc)

• Identify which have the highest interest

• Create a strategy to reduce or eliminate them in 2026

Financial freedom begins with awareness.

5. Review your budget and spending habits

Look at where your money really went this year.

You should ask yourself the following questions:

• Which expenses were necessary?

• Which were emotional or impulsive?

• What can I adjust next year?

A budget that aligns with your goals is one of the most powerful tools for building wealth.

A new year, a new opportunity

The end of the year is not just the closing of a chapter, instead it is the doorway to a new beginning.

By taking the time to complete some of these checks, you are giving your family the gift of protection, stability, and peace of mind.

If you need help reviewing your policies or setting clear goals for 2026, I am here to guide you every step of the way.

Wishing you and your family a safe, prosperous, and financially empowered new year.