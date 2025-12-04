Ex-World Cup goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reveals cancer battle

Shaka Hislop. - File photo

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has opened up about his battle with prostate cancer in a social media video.

Hislop, who now works as an ESPN analyst, said he first got the news 18 months ago after an annual physical.

"An MRI and biopsy quickly determined that I had a fairly aggressive prostate cancer," he said in a video posted on December 3.

Hislop explained that by the middle of 2025, the cancer had spread to his pelvic bone. Earlier this week, he completed over seven weeks of radiation therapy.

"The journey continues," Hislop said.

The former goalkeeper urged men to undergo regular check-ups.

"Doctors recommend that all men over the age of 50 get their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) checked regularly. If you are of African descent, that age drops to 40."

He has received support online with almost 400 comments as of noon on December 4.

Hislop, who represented the TT men's football senior team during the 1990s and 2000s, had a standout performance against Sweden in TT's opening game of the Fifa 2006 World Cup with a few spectacular saves. His effort earned TT a 0-0 draw after playing half the match with ten men.