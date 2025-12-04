Digicel, Shell invest $1m in community projects

From left, Shaista Ali, Shell managing LNG counsel presents a cheque for environmental sustainability to,Nikoli Mohammed, national youth commissioner of the Scout Association, Princess Marine of the Sisters Uplifting Sisters and Darcel Subran of SEWA International TT at the Digicel Epic 2025-2026 Partnership Reveal at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on December 3. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TEN NGOs now have an extra $100,000 in project funding over the next 12-16 months for initiatives in community development, digitisation and environmental stability, courtesy the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities grant programme.

Sponsored by Shell, the programme’s ninth iteration will aid the development of homework centres, healthcare and digital systems across the country.

The Holistic Autism Intervention programme, created by the Southern Muslim Institute for Learning and Enrichment, was one of the awarded projects. It aims to provide speech, behaviour and art therapy for autistic children with developmental delays.

The Fyzabad United Football Club also received grant funding for their mobile, solar-powered homework and life skill centre in a refurbished 20-foot shipping container equipped with computers, internet and tutoring areas.

Childline also received the grant for the modernisation of its data management platform to document children in distress and better inform care.

Sewa International TT also received funding for its solar-powered, multi-purpose energy system in Piarco, which will power the organisation’s activities such as health fairs and blood drives.

“When communities lead sustainability initiatives, the impact Excels far beyond any project, it becomes a legacy.” said Shaista Ali, Shell managing LNG counsel at the programme’s partnership reveal at Hyatt Port of Spain, December 3.

“Together, these areas reflect the kind of future we want to help to shape. Healthy, innovative, resilient and environmental contrast where people feel empowered to create lasting change. What makes EPIC truly extraordinary is the hope that it brings,hope that real change is possible and no idea is too small.”

Foundation board chair Desha Clifford said Digicel’s three-year partnership with Shell has seen over $3 billion being invested.

“To date, we have supported 160 projects across TT, touching the lives of over 88,000 people. This represents more than $56 million in sustainable community development. Those numbers are a powerful story of change and perseverance.

Speaking on behalf of the minister, acting deputy permanent secretary at the Sport and Community Development Ministry, Martel Waldron said the programme’s project falls in line with the government’s mandate to build stronger communities, empower NGOs and support sustainable development.

Other grant recipients include the Mayaro-based community agri-business hub developed by Sisters Uplifting Sisters, the TT Scouts Association’s school bench initiative and the Bovell Cancer Diabetes Association’s digital hub for medical education.

The virtual reality (VR) youth health hub by the TT Chest and Heart Association also received funding. The project promises the development of a youth-friendly space with VR technology to educate youth about the impacts of smoking and vaping on the lungs and general health.

Sapphire Miriam received funding for its community after-school centre project in Chaguanas, along with Barataria Anglican Primary School for its digital lab and child safety project.